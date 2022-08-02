Dubai, UAE – Sunset Hospitality Group (SHG), renowned for curating contemporary hospitality experiences around the world, announces further expansion for its lifestyle hotel brand, METT Hotels & Resorts.

After a successful opening of METT Hotel & Beach Resort Bodrum in 2021, which received outstanding recognitions, including TIME's The World's 100 Great Places and the annual Condé Nast Traveller Middle East Readers' Choice Award, METT Hotels & Resorts is expanding to Marbella, Spain.

The new METT Hotel & Beach Resort Marbella Estepona was recently acquired by HIP- Blackstone, taking over ownership from the Spanish Mazabi family office. The hotel sits on the Costa del Sol pristine shoreline and features 249 keys including 24 suites. An extensive refurbishment financed by HIP - Blackstone has started to upgrade the property to METT Hotels & Resorts standards and welcome guests in July 2023. True to its concept, the 5-star lifestyle property will focus on dining, entertainment, and experiences to bring people together to celebrate life.

Antonio Gonzalez, CEO, Sunset Hospitality Group, says: "METT hotels are curated for those travelers of today who are looking for a place to simply have fun and celebrate life in incredible locations. After the phenomenal success of METT Bodrum, we are excited to spread the brand values and experiences and look forward to welcoming the residents and visitors of Costa del Sol to discover our unique offering through the upcoming METT Hotel & Beach Resort Marbella. We are delighted to be working with HIP on this project and look forward to a bright future together"

The beachfront property provides uninterrupted sea views and is surrounded by a lush Andalusian landscape resembling a "chic contemporary cortijo." With the art of dining and entertainment at its heart, the resort will feature several international lifestyle brands, providing a unique dining offering that will position this property as a socializing hub.

The hotel sits directly on a pristine beach stretch, complemented by a bespoke swimming pool and a few private pools and cabanas. A perfect destination for fitness and wellness enthusiasts, the resort also provides a state-of-the-art gym and studio for group classes, along with a modern spa designed to soothe, pamper and de-stress guests.

METT Hotel & Beach Resort Marbella is scheduled for a July 2023 opening, and future openings under the brand are set across some of the most exciting and dynamic destinations around the world.

For more information, visit www.sunsethospitality.com and www.mettsocialliving.com.

About HIP

HIP was founded in 2015 by Alejandro Hernández-Puértolas and Banco Sabadell and was subsequently acquired by Blackstone in 2017. Through subsequent acquisitions, the portfolio has grown to 72 hotels totaling ~21k keys across Spain, Greece, Italy and Portugal.

HIP has a dedicated team of around 100 professionals specialised in acquisitions, execution, renovation and repositioning of well-located but undercapitalised hotels. The team works in partnership with various hotel operators such as Ritz-Carlton, Barceló, Apple Leisure Group®, Hilton, Ledra and Marriott with the aim of improving hotel management and travelers' experience during their stay. HIP will invest more than 600 million euros in its existing portfolio of resorts.

About Sunset Hospitality Group

Sunset Hospitality Group (SHG) was founded in 2011 to create unique hospitality experiences around the world, ranging from resorts and beach clubs to restaurants and nightlife venues. Since then, the group has become a leading hospitality investment and management company developing new and pioneering concepts and acclaimed multinational brands.

SHG has a presence in 9 countries across 26 brands with a proven record in delivering a blend of high-quality services at exceptional locations. SHG’s portfolio includes renowned concepts including METT Hotels & Resorts, Azure Beach, Ammos, Drift Beach Club, AURA, SUSHISAMBA, DREAM, L’Amo Bistro del Mare, Black Tap, Luigia, Lola Taberna Española, Goldfish, Isola, Raise Fitness & Wellness, and more.

Celebrating its first ten years, SHG continues its impressive growth and plans to increase its portfolio to over 50 operating venues and extend its footprints to 14 countries by the end of the year. Visit www.sunsethospitality.com

