Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Metropolitan Premium Properties (MPP) – a full-service real estate agency and the Metropolitan Group’s flagship property company, has just closed one of the biggest rental deals at District One in Dubai.

The super-luxury 15,500 sq. ft. six-bedroom villa was rented to a European family who is moving their base to Dubai. The Asian owner of the villa was represented by Oybek Shamsiddinov and Galyna Galytska acted as tenant agents – both from MPP.

Alina Adamco, Head of Secondary Market Sales at Metropolitan Premium Properties, said: “The deal was closed in October and is among the top three rentals in the area to date. Dubai has been a safe real estate investment for several years now however the recent geopolitical climate is driving European business owners and families to also consider the city as a key business and lifestyle hub.

“Investors primarily from Europe and the CIS are snapping up ready properties as soon as they are put on the market and in some cases even before they are listed. This rise in demand has resulted in the secondary market heating up with prices surging over 10% in the last quarter.

At Metropolitan Premium Properties, we have seen our secondary market transactions increase 2.5 times in the first three quarters of this year,” she added.

In addition to MPP in Dubai the Metropolitan Group also includes Metropolitan Capital Real Estate in Abu Dhabi, Luxury Immobilien GmbH, a real estate agency in Vienna and Metropolitan Consulting FZE, providing personal and business legal services in the UAE.

-Ends-

About Metropolitan Premium Properties

Metropolitan Premium Properties (MPP) is the Metropolitan Group’s flagship property company based in Dubai. It is a full-service real estate agency offering customised solutions to developers, owners and investors who are looking to maximise value from their luxury real estate assets. MPP offers a complete real estate solution under one roof and has the UAE's largest premium property portfolio.

For further information, please contact:

Lejo Johnny

Leidar MENA

Email: lejo.johnny@leidar.com