Dubai: Metropolitan Group, a leading real estate group in the UAE, was recognized as the sixth Best Workplace™ in 2023 in the Medium sized business category by Great Place to Work – a global authority on workplace culture.

The official list, which was announced yesterday during a virtual awards ceremony, ranks the GCC’s best employers based on confidential feedback of all employees and an audit of management practices and culture at work.

Earlier this year, the Group also ranked sixth Best Workplace in the UAE moving up four places from 2022. The Group is also recognised as the Number One Best Place to Work for Women in the GCC and achieved the Best Workplaces list for millennials in the GCC two years running.

Metropolitan’s management has made it a priority to create an inclusive and supportive working environment, where employees feel part of a larger, extended family. The Group’s commitment to employee growth, learning and positive work culture has paid great dividends, achieving an 85% retention rate, which is well above industry standards.

Mike Fleet, Metropolitan Group’s Deputy CEO said: “We are in the business of building dreams for our clients and our people; and our success is a testament to the dedication and spirit of our team. Together, we’ve shaped a top-class culture, and this recognition reflects the hard work and commitment of everyone at Metropolitan Group. Our vision of becoming a destination employer in real estate is a reality and continues to be a high priority. We take pride in being the only real estate agency recognized in the top employer list in the Middle East. Our journey has been driven by an amazing leadership team; ensuring everyone has what they need to be successful as well as fully engaged in the company mission. We provide comprehensive training and unwavering support for our people; these are the pillars that make Metropolitan the best in real estate.

“At Metropolitan, we foster a culture of celebration for both company and individual successes. Our stringent hiring process ensures that we bring onboard agents and support employees who not only achieve success but also embody the right values, attitude, personality, and ambition we need in the company. To motivate and reward our agents, back office, and sales support teams, we provide regular incentives,” he added.

Metropolitan wanted to focus on Performance Support rather than traditional agent training. Relevant skills programs are created in-house with the most experienced agents and materials are developed based on high-performer tips and techniques.

A comprehensive new joiner induction experience is in place and continually enhanced to ensure the best possible start to joining the Metropolitan family. The Group has invested in a dedicated Performance Team covering both Dubai and Abu Dhabi operations, providing professional onboarding, ongoing skills development, coaching and training. This year Metropolitan Group has clocked up well over 4000 product and training hours to date in 2023.

Metropolitan continues to focus on delivering a brilliant client experience; achieving over 250 five-star Google reviews in 2022 and achieving The Gold Trusted Service Award for the second year running, based on over 200 five-star Feefo reviews from clients. The company is on track this year to achieve the coveted Feefo Platinum Service Award. Five Star reviews are shared in real-time across the company to drive awareness and engagement towards the client experience.

The Metropolitan Group includes three full-service real estate agencies: Metropolitan Premium Properties (Dubai), Metropolitan Capital Real Estate LLC (Abu Dhabi) and Luxury Immobilien GmbH (Vienna). Last year, the Group established Metropolitan Homes, a one-stop real estate agency providing the full cycle of brokerage services to Dubai's secondary property market sellers and buyers. The Group also includes Metropolitan Consulting FZE, providing personal and business legal services in the UAE.

Details of the full list can be found at https://greatplacetowork.me/best-list/best-workplaces-in-the-middle-east-2023/ .

About Metropolitan Group

Established in 2008, The Metropolitan Group (MG) includes three full-service real estate agencies: Metropolitan Premium Properties (Dubai), Metropolitan Capital Real Estate LLC (Abu Dhabi) and Luxury Immobilien GmbH (Vienna). The Group also includes Metropolitan Consulting FZE, providing personal and business legal services in the UAE.



In 2022, the Group established Metropolitan Homes, a one-stop real estate agency providing the full cycle of brokerage services to Dubai's secondary property market sellers and buyers.



MG’s real estate agencies are among the top three most recognized and awarded in the UAE for developer off-plan sales working with the likes of Emaar, Dubai Properties, Meeras and ALDAR.



About Metropolitan Premium Properties

Metropolitan Premium Properties (MPP) is the Metropolitan Group’s flagship property company based in Dubai. It is a full-service real estate agency offering customised solutions to developers, owners and investors who are looking to maximise value from their luxury real estate assets. MPP offers a complete real estate solution under one roof and has the UAE's largest premium property portfolio.



About Metropolitan Capital Real Estate

Metropolitan Capital Real Estate (MCRE) is a full-service leading property company based in Abu Dhabi. MCRE provides end-to-end services and customised solutions under one roof to the capital’s residents and nationals. The company is accredited by the largest developers in Abu Dhabi and is the official broker of Abu Dhabi development group ALDAR.



About Metropolitan Homes

Metropolitan Homes (MH) is a division of the Metropolitan Group focusing exclusively on Dubai’s secondary property market for end-users, investors and wealthy asset owners. Metropolitan Homes provides sales, rentals and property management services of multiple asset types including apartments, villas, townhouses or mansions across Dubai.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make strategic people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For AllTM.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.me and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.



