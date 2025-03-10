Dubai: Metropolitan Group, a leading real estate firm in the UAE, announced that 177 of its agents have achieved AED millionaire status, since joining the group. Among them, four agents surpassed AED 37 million ($10 million) in earnings, 40 agents achieved commissions of AED 10 million ($2.7 million) or more and a further 91 agents joined the exclusive million-dollar club earning over AED 3.67 million ($1 million).

The top earners included a diverse array of talent, featuring agents from around the globe, including Russian-speaking, Europeans, as well as agents from Egypt, Syria and beyond.

Nikita Kuznetsov, CEO and co-founder of the Metropolitan Group, said: “Our business as a brokerage is tied to the success of our agents, so it’s great to see how many lives are being so positively impacted. We provide agents with cutting-edge marketing tools and a robust lead generation system that produces thousands of leads weekly. We are one of the few real estate groups that continues to successfully grow, cultivates an award-winning culture, while also producing many millionaire agents.”

Commenting on the Group’s success in Abu Dhabi, Evgeny Ratskevich, Co-CEO of Metropolitan Group & CEO of Metropolitan Capital Real Estate, said, “In just six years, we have firmly established ourselves as a leading player in Abu Dhabi’s real estate market. Despite our relatively recent entry, we’re proud to have the largest office in the Capital, which is a testament to our commitment to excellence and ambitious growth plans. Abu Dhabi’s dynamic market presents incredible opportunities and we are strategically positioned to expand even further, with plans to continue investing while supporting our agents’ continued success.”

Mike Fleet, Deputy CEO of Metropolitan Group, said: “We offer a comprehensive support system to our agents, ensuring they can focus on what they do best – selling. Our dedicated Sales and Training Academy equips agents with a structured and continuous learning approach, enhancing skills at all levels to meet the ever-evolving demands of the market. The Group’s strong culture and dedicated support for new employees was exemplified by one agent who, within just two weeks of joining last month, already achieved over AED 60 million in sales. This success story is not an isolated case and is a result of the Group’s commitment to fostering a unique environment where newcomers can thrive and excel.”

The company’s strong back-office team, administrative support and faster commission payment cycle (twice-weekly payouts) allow agents to concentrate on closing deals and achieving top performance. Metropolitan Group also fosters an environment of growth, offering clear career progression paths and an award-winning company culture that encourages high performers to reach new heights.

Emphasizing the company’s dedication to attracting top real estate professionals, Kristina Papialiayeva, Head of Talent Acquisition at Metropolitan Group, said, “Our regular recruitment events, held at our state-of-the-art office in Al Salam Tower, provide prospective agents with a unique opportunity to experience our dynamic culture first-hand. These interactive sessions not only showcase the inspiring success stories of our agents, but also give attendees direct access to our sales directors, who openly share the winning strategies that drive top performance. This transparent and hands-on approach reinforces our commitment to agent success and highlights why the Group is the ultimate destination for ambitious real estate professionals.”

The Metropolitan Group is committed to creating an environment where agents can thrive from day one. The Group’s commitment to attracting and retaining top-tier talent is reflected in its ongoing recruitment initiatives, where every candidate undergoes a comprehensive evaluation process to ensure alignment with the company’s core values. By maintaining these rigorous standards, the Group continues to build a team of high-performing agents who drive success and uphold the exceptional reputation of the Metropolitan brand.

To keep pace with its rapid growth, the Metropolitan Group is actively looking to expand its team and is encouraging high-performing agents to join one of the UAE’s most successful real estate firms. The Group is offering exclusive benefits for top agents with a proven track record of consistently generating AED 50-100 million in sales a month, including the opportunity to report directly to the CEO.

To join the Metropolitan Group's dynamic team, visit https://metropolitan.realestate/join/.