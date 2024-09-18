Dubai: Metropolitan Group, a leading real estate firm in the UAE, has announced a recruitment campaign to attract over 100 talented agents across its various brands, including Metropolitan Premium Properties, Metropolitan Homes, Penthouse.ae and Metropolitan Capital Real Estate in Abu Dhabi to support the Group’s growth and expansion across the UAE.

The recruitment campaign underscores Metropolitan Group’s commitment to identifying top agents and developing future team leaders in the industry, while solidifying its position as a top employer of choice in the UAE. The Group was recently recognized as a top workplace in Asia by Great Place to Work. The company was ranked 17th Best Large Workplaces™ in Asia 2024 and 6th in the Large Business category in the Best Workplaces in the Middle East™️ 2024. Additionally, earlier this year, it was ranked the third Best Workplace™ in the UAE in the Large Business category and the #1 Best Place to Work for Women in the GCC in 2022.

As part of its commitment to attracting top talent, Metropolitan Group will be hosting two half-day recruitment events on September 20th and 21st, from 11 am to 3 pm, at their new office in Al Salam Tower, Dubai. These events will provide carefully selected attendees and potential new hires with valuable insights into the tools and strategies that Metropolitan agents leverage to achieve outstanding sales success. Those interested in joining these events can register at https://metropolitan-event.ae/.

“At Metropolitan Group, we are looking for individuals who are not only skilled, but also passionate about delivering exceptional results for our clients. We offer a compelling proposition for talented and ambitious individuals seeking a rewarding career in real estate. With a focus on growth, development and industry-leading benefits, Metropolitan Group provides the perfect platform for individuals to achieve their professional goals and excel in real estate,” said Mike Fleet, Deputy CEO of Metropolitan Group.

“Our ideal candidate is a client-centric, results orientated, highly organized professional who is focused on continuous improvement. We are committed to providing the resources and training necessary for their success. Our comprehensive training program equips agents with the skills they need to become successful in the real estate sector. By investing in our employees’ development and providing clear career paths, we are fostering a culture of growth and opportunity. This approach benefits our employees and contributes to the overall success of our organization. At the Metropolitan Group, we are not just filling positions; we are looking to identify future real estate superstars,” Mr. Fleet added.

The recruitment campaign prioritizes quality over quantity as the Group is looking for individuals with a proven track record in real estate and those that have experience as team leaders. The company is looking for seasoned agents and soon will open its doors to high-potential freshers, offering a structured onboarding process and strong back-office support ensuring that agents can focus on what they love to do – sell.

Understanding the importance of providing all the necessary tools for its agents to succeed, Metropolitan Group offers a dedicated Sales and Training Academy, which plays a crucial role in enhancing agent skills and maintaining the highest standards of client service. The Academy offers a structured approach to skill enhancement through a comprehensive curriculum tailored to various levels of experience, ensuring agents are well-equipped to meet the evolving demands of the real estate market.

The Metropolitan Group offers a dynamic work environment with exceptional benefits and growth opportunities. Agents joining Metropolitan Group can expect a rewarding career within one of the region’s most acclaimed real estate companies. They can expect to work in modern and spacious office environments across five locations in the UAE, totaling over 100,000 square feet and be part of an award-winning culture. Agents also benefit from strong marketing efforts, including activations in multiple languages and countries covering all key source markets and resulting in industry-leading lead generation with thousands of leads generated weekly.

The Group offers an unparalleled support system, allowing agents to focus on sales, while dedicated team leaders and back-office staff handle administrative tasks. Agents will also receive a faster commission payment cycle with twice-weekly payouts. Additionally, Metropolitan Group provides strong career progression opportunities for talented agents, ensuring growth and success. Agents will be part of a truly multinational company, working alongside colleagues of 66 nationalities who speak 41 languages.

In addition to monetary incentives, the Group also rewards top performers with non-monetary recognition through initiatives like the Metropolitan Stars program. This initiative acknowledges exceptional performance with awards and opportunities, such as a lunch with the CEO. Categories for recognition include the highest number of verified listings, new live listings and team leader achievements. These awards not only motivate agents but also underscore the importance of exceptional client experience.

For more information and to apply to join the Metropolitan Group, please visit https://metropolitan.realestate/join/.