Dubai, UAE – A consortium of Metito, a global provider of intelligent water management solutions, SMK Atameken LLP, Ak Jol Kurylys LLP, and Caspian HES Consulting LLP, has been awarded the contract for the development of a 50,000 m3/day desalination plant in the Mangystau region by Ak Su KMG LLP, a part of the KazMunayGaz holding. Located on Kazakhstan's Caspian coast, Mangystau region, Kenderli Seawater Reverse Osmosis (SWRO) Desalination Project will serve the Zhanaozen city, as well as a future resort development at Kenderli Bay.

Kazakhstan’s water supply could experience substantial deficits by 2040, projected at 50% of its required volume, attributed to climate change alongside population growth, rapid urbanization, and industrialization.

The Kenderli SWRO project is in line with Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s recommendations to address the region’s water supply concerns through the accelerated introduction of water-saving technologies, a directive he reinforced at the 28th UNFCCC Conference of the Parties (COP28) which took place in Dubai in November 2023.

Kenderli SWRO will leverage Metito’s high-value engineering capabilities and will implement innovative and efficient technologies for optimized operations. Upon completion, the facility will have the capacity to provide potable water needs for the Zhanaozen city and Kenderli recreation area. Presently, the city sources its potable water from the Kigach River (Atyrau region) along the pipeline of around 1000 km in length, serving communities in Mangystau region.

“Water security is essential for the sustainable development of any economy. While the Kenderli SWRO will serve thousands of residents with potable water, it will also generate a positive ripple effect on the growth of tourism, entrepreneurship, and agriculture in the area, highlighting the importance and grave impact of such projects not just on the local communities, but on wider economic growth. This project also marks Metito’s second project in the country and is in line with the company’s strategic expansion plans in Central Asia,” commented Talal Ghandour, Chief Executive Officer, Metito Overseas.

The construction is set to begin in March 2024, up to 15 months timeline for project delivery.

About Metito

Impact. Sustainability. Innovation. Through its founding principles, Metito established itself as a global leader, investor and operator of water, and wastewater assets, with a clear market-oriented approach, formidable financial foundation, and a sound and experienced management that uniquely defines its industry proposition. Metito operates in four key business segments: Design & Build, Utilities, Operation & Maintenance, Chemical Solutions.

Metito is a pan-emerging market player operating across the entire water treatment value chain specializing in desalination, wastewater treatment, water reuse, and industrial solutions with a strong portfolio of projects across its key geographies.

Metito is at the forefront of the water and wastewater industry, backed by 65 years of history, 4500 employees, experience in over fifty countries and over twenty offices globally.

Metito is a key enabler of the circular economy with a strong commitment to working with governments, industries, and communities to secure and manage their water needs. Given its high-value engineering capabilities, the company provides customized and sustainable infrastructure solutions and prides itself on having delivered tens of millions of cubic meters of treated water to its Municipal and Industrial clients.

Metito is a pioneer in the water industry. The company was the first to introduce the reverse osmosis technology for desalination outside the USA in 1972 and has been innovating ever since and paving the way for the first Public-Private Partnership agreements to deliver water and wastewater solutions to several countries including, Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan, The United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Rwanda, Serbia, and Qatar.