Dubai, UAE: Metadome.ai, in collaboration with Jameel Motors Egypt, one of the country’s most prominent automotive distributors, has launched an AI-assisted virtual sales assistant designed to support the entire customer journey — both pre-sales and post-sales.

Jameel Motors, a key player in Egypt's automotive market, brings decades of expertise in mobility sector and a reputation for representing some of the world’s most recognized commercial and passenger vehicle brands. Its expansive sales and after-sales network position the company as a trusted name in delivering customer-centric innovation.

As a collaboration between two leading technology innovators, Jameel Motors Egypt is stepping into the future of customer engagement by bringing the power of AI to the showroom floor and beyond. Developed by Metadome.ai, the newly launched virtual assistant provides customers with round-the-clock, real-time support across all digital touchpoints. Whether learning about car models, comparing features, booking test drives, or tracking vehicle delivery, the assistant acts as a knowledgeable and responsive digital partner throughout the pre-sales experience.

More than just a sales tool, the assistant also supports post-sales services. Customers can authenticate themselves, book maintenance appointments, access previous service records, receive live maintenance updates, activate warranties, locate service centers, and request spare parts and accessories. It also delivers automated maintenance reminders and other services that’s helping streamline after-sales support while keeping customers fully informed and connected.

“At Metadome.ai, we’re driven by one simple idea—technology should feel intuitive, human, and helpful. That’s exactly what we aimed for with this product. By combining Jameel Motors deep automotive expertise with our conversational AI capabilities and tech backbone, we’ve created an experience that feels less like a bot—and more like a knowledgeable, always-available assistant,” said Shorya Mahajan, Co-founder and COO of Metadome.ai

The assistant is already live at select Jameel Motors digital touchpoints, with early feedback indicating stronger online engagement, faster response cycles, and increased customer satisfaction.

Tarek Abdullatif, Regional Director Jameel Motors Egypt, stated: “We’ve seen firsthand how digital tools can transform industries. This assistant is more than a chatbot it’s a smart, responsive designed to meet the needs of today’s connected customer.”

He added, “In the coming months, the virtual assistant solution will roll out across Jameel Motors entire network, in Egypt as part of the company’s commitment to innovation and customer-centric service.

About Metadome.ai:

At Metadome.ai, 3D, AR, VR, and AI aren’t just buzzwords—they’re the foundation of a new era in digital interaction. By combining hyper-realistic visuals with advanced AI capabilities, we help brands redefine the online buying journey. With Metadome.ai, consumers can discover, interact with, and make confident decisions about products—virtually, anywhere, and on any device.

With a team of over 200 experts and offices across Asia, the Middle East, and the US, Metadome.ai has raised $11.5 million from leading investors including Chiratae Ventures, Siana Capital, Alteria Capital, and Neon Fund. We continue to empower Fortune 500 brands such as Mercedes-Benz Trucks, Stellantis, Tata Motors, Mahindra, Suzuki, Lexus, Vinfast, Nissan, TVS and Royal Enfield—solidifying our position at the forefront of immersive and AI led product experiences.

About Jameel Motors

Jameel Motors is a leading provider of mobility solutions and partner of choice to top automotive brands. It has international operations in over 10 countries, including the UK, UAE, Türkiye, Morocco, Egypt, Algeria, Japan, China, Australia, Monaco, South Africa and Poland. Jameel Motors represents some of the world’s most recognized commercial and passenger vehicle brands, including Toyota, Lexus, BYD, GAC Motor, MG Motor, Farizon Auto, Changan Automobile, Geely Auto and Hino. Jameel Motors’ deep market knowledge as an independent international distributor enables its OEM partners to grow closer to their customers, driving both market share and sustainable growth with high customer satisfaction and loyalty.

For more information, please visit jameelmotors.com and https://gacmotoreg.com/.