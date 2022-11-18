United Arab of Emirates: To celebrate Instagram’s Creator Week, Meta organized the region's first-ever Reels Masters Workshop led by Emirati content creator Khalid Al Ameri (@khalidalameri). The masterclass, which was Instagram in-person masterclass following the pandemic, took place at the region’s first and only content creation facility Thinksmart Hub and was attended by over 70 creators.

The participants were guided by Khalid on elevating their content on Meta’s platforms using the latest tools, including AR effects, remixing, and stop motion techniques. The masterclass also focused on technical aspects like aligning tools, teleportation, and Greenscreen to help influencers devise a seamless production process.

Talking about the relevance of the event Khalid said: “My brand of storytelling brings together humour and heart, and over the years, the Meta tools have been of great help! This masterclass was all about sharing that evolution and showing you can stay true to your core narrative while being adventurous with your style and approach.”

Speaking of the event, Moon Baz, Creator Partnerships Lead, Middle East, Africa and Turkey at Meta said: “Today, with businesses back in action after the pandemic, we have noticed that every brand has embraced novel ways of consumer engagement and the change started with social media.. We are very proud to see Khalid Al Ameri discoursing the tricks of social media engagement to help creators stay relevant and memorable on our platforms. His content is best known to be culturally-relevant and is made for an international community.”

Commenting on the event, Lina Husri, Founder, Thinksmart Hub said: “It is such an enriching experience for us to be the location host for the first Reels masterclass post-pandemic. Thinksmart Hub was conceptualized bearing in mind the burgeoning creators base in the region and we wanted them to have a creative space to unleash their ideas. Today, as Meta hosts this masterclass in the esteemed presence of Khalid Al Ameri, we feel that we’re a step closer to our vision of being the preferred location partner for creators in UAE. This event has been an inspiring session not just for our participants but for us as well since it further helped us understand the technical needs of content creators.”

With the momentum set in with Meta’s The Reels Masters workshop, Thinksmart Hub plans to host many more brand partnership sessions to redefine content creation for the Metaverse.