Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Accor, the global leader in hospitality, proudly introduces the Mercure brand to Riyadh with the opening of Mercure Riyadh Al Anood. This marks the only Mercure hotel in the capital, offering a distinctive blend of comfort and authentic local experiences.

Situated in the vibrant Al Murabba district, Mercure Riyadh Al Anood provides easy access to the city’s commercial and cultural landmarks. It is located near Faisaliah Tower and the Diplomatic Quarter, with King Khaled International Airport just 20 kilometers away, making it an ideal choice for both business and leisure travelers.

Paul Stevens, Chief Operating Officer of the Premium, Midscale & Economy Division, Middle East, Africa & Türkiye at Accor, emphasized the significance of this launch. “Opening Mercure Riyadh Al Anood is a major step in expanding the Mercure brand across the Kingdom. With this new property, we continue to offer experiences rooted in the local culture, enhancing our guests' connection to the city through our 'Discover Local' program.”

The hotel offers 135 elegantly designed rooms and suites, including Superior Rooms, Privilege Rooms, and Junior Suites, all equipped with modern amenities. Each room provides guests with air conditioning, free Wi-Fi, minibars, digital safes, and in-room dining options, ensuring a comfortable stay tailored to meet the needs of every traveler.

Dining at Mercure Riyadh Al Anood promises a memorable experience. Guests can savor a variety of international and Arabic dishes at Les Bernaches Restaurant, which features live cooking stations. La Vie Café Lounge offers light meals and specialty coffees from morning until late evening, with extended hours on weekends. For a more relaxed ambiance, La Maison Pool Lounge on the terrace serves refreshing drinks, exotic cocktails, and snacks, allowing guests to unwind while enjoying views of the city skyline.

General Manager of Mercure Riyadh Al Anood, expressed his excitement about the new opening. “We are delighted to introduce the Mercure brand to Riyadh. Our focus is on creating meaningful connections between our guests and the local culture. From personalized service to thoughtful design elements, Mercure Riyadh Al Anood offers an authentic experience that reflects the spirit of the city.”

Mercure Riyadh Al Anood is also equipped with four multi-purpose meeting rooms, making it a prime venue for business events and private gatherings. The largest space can host up to 95 guests for banquets or 55 for conferences. With advanced audiovisual equipment and catering services available, the hotel is well-prepared to meet the needs of both corporate and social events.

The rooftop wellness center offers a holistic experience with a swimming pool, a separate children’s area, a fitness center, and spa services, including massages, a sauna, and steam baths. The gym remains open from early morning to late evening, providing guests with ample time to enjoy the facilities while taking in panoramic views of Riyadh from the rooftop.

Mercure Riyadh Al Anood marks a new chapter for Accor’s presence in Saudi Arabia, aligning with Vision 2030's focus on tourism and economic growth. The hotel combines contemporary hospitality with elements of local culture, offering guests a memorable stay in the heart of Riyadh.