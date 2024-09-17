Cairo, Egypt: Mercedes-Benz Egypt is pleased to announce joining hands with Shagrha, an organization committed to sustainable development, marking a positive direction for the company’s environmental sustainability efforts in Egypt. This collaboration, which will be part of Shagrha’s ‘Fruitful Schools‘ and ‘Eat From Streets‘ campaigns will run until the end of 2025. kicking off the initiative, a team from Mercedes-Benz Egypt partook in planting the first seeds, underscoring the brand’s commitment to supporting green initiatives and contributing to a healthier environment.

As part of this initiative, Mercedes-Benz Egypt will sponsor the planting of fruit trees for every car sold in the market. Planting will take place in various urban locations across the country, including Cairo, Giza, and the Aswan, Gharbia, and Dakahlia governorates. Shagrha's ongoing ‘Fruitful Schools‘ and ‘Eat From Streets‘ campaigns aim to plant a total of 180,000 trees by 2026.

The project not only enhances green spaces but also addresses environmental concerns by reducing carbon emissions. The initiative also includes community engagement and awareness programs, promoting sustainable practices among the public.

This partnership aligns with Egypt’s Vision 2030 goals, focusing on sustainable urban development and environmental stewardship. Mercedes-Benz Egypt continues to take meaningful steps towards reducing its environmental impact and fostering a positive contribution to the communities it serves.

Further information about Mercedes-Benz Egypt is available online: www.mercedes-benz.com.eg