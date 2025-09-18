Bynow is a Saudi-based fintech pioneering B2B Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) solutions to give businesses the flexibility to manage payments and unlock smoother cash flow.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia — Merak Capital, a technology-focused investment firm, has announced a $1.2 million investment in Bynow, a fast-growing Saudi-based FinTech company that is redefining how businesses manage payments.

Bynow has emerged as one of the region’s most promising players in business-focused financial technology. Its flagship B2B Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) solution enables companies to defer and split their payments, offering greater flexibility and unlocking smoother cash flow management. It addresses one of the most pressing challenges faced by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-market companies.

In addition to its BNPL offering, Bynow is expanding into broader B2B payment solutions. The company is developing products to digitize and streamline critical workflows such as accounts receivable and payable—areas still largely manual in the region. Its goal is to provide digital-first tools that boost efficiency while building trust and transparency for businesses across Saudi Arabia and the wider MENA region.

The investment reflects Merak Capital’s strategy of backing fintech platforms that become essential to business operations rather than supporting tools. Bynow’s focus on solving a clear market gap aligns with the firm’s belief that the future of financial technology in the Kingdom will be driven by platforms built on reliability, scalability, and innovation.

Abdulelah Alsharif, Vice President of Venture Capital at Merak Capital, said “Bynow’s approach to solving B2B payments is not just about convenience; it is the gateway to a much wider vision that represents the company’s true value proposition. Beyond deferred payments, Bynow provides the financial flexibility and digital infrastructure that companies need to manage liquidity, modernize workflows, and ultimately grow with confidence. We believe Bynow has the potential to become an integral part of how businesses operate in an increasingly digital economy, and we are proud to support them on this journey.”

Rami Suliman, CEO of Bynow commented “Merak’s investment is a strong vote of confidence in our mission to modernize B2B payments in Saudi Arabia and the wider MENA region. Deferred payments was our starting point; now we’re building infrastructure-grade rails that digitize receivables and payables end-to-end so businesses can manage cash flow with confidence and transparency.”

He added: “We’re obsessed with execution: stronger risk models, faster payouts, and effortless reconciliation, because trust and reliability are the currency of B2B payments. With Merak as our partner, we’ll accelerate our roadmap from deferred payments to a full financial operating system for businesses: embedded credit, AR/AP automation, and seamless integrations that turn finance workflows into predictable liquidity and real-time visibility. Together, we’re scaling Bynow into a platform that modernizes B2B payments across the region, and as demand grows, we’re preparing to take Bynow global.”

Founded in Saudi Arabia, Bynow is part of a wave of fintech innovation reshaping the Kingdom’s financial landscape. As Vision 2030 drives the digital transformation of key industries, Bynow is setting out to become a pioneer in the modernization of B2B payments, contributing to a stronger, more resilient ecosystem for businesses of all sizes.

About Bynow

Bynow is a Saudi-based FinTech redefining how businesses manage payments. Their flagship B2B Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) solution empowers companies to defer and split their payments, unlocking flexibility and smoother cash flow. With more innovative B2B payment products on the horizon, Bynow is committed to building seamless and efficient financial workflows that help businesses grow with confidence.

About Merak Capital

Merak Capital is an investment firm focused on technology opportunities across multiple stages and industries. Merak is built on deep technological research and understanding, staying at the forefront of digital trends, and finding investment opportunities aligned with adoption cycles from different sectors, locally, regionally, and globally. The firm aims to partner with the builders of tomorrow in leading technological transformations, unlocking new markets and opportunities for growth, where innovation, fueled by the entrepreneurial spirit, shapes our future.