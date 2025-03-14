Awarded the prestigious LEED Gold® for Communities pre-certification, The Acres sets new benchmark in sustainable, environmentally responsible design.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Meraas, a member of Dubai Holding Real Estate (DHRE), has announced the launch of the final phase of The Acres, its exclusive standalone villa community. This highly anticipated release comprises a selection of elegant 3, 4, and 5-bedroom villas, alongside The Acres Estates, featuring the exquisite Amber and Ivory Collections with 5, 6, and 7-bedroom mansions. Each residence embodies a distinct architectural style while upholding the highest standards of luxury, sustainability, and refined living.

The Acres villas feature a seamless blend of indoor and outdoor living spaces, centrally located kitchens with easy access to dining and lounge areas, grand master bedroom suites with private terraces and walk-in closets, spacious bathrooms with views of the surrounding landscape, and unique courtyard designs maximising natural light and privacy.

The Acres Estates range in plot size from 9,000 to 17,700 sq. ft. across both the Amber and Ivory Collections, with private gardens that are directly connected to the safe pedestrian pathways full of greenery that lead to the park and lagoon. The Amber Collection exudes a contemporary aesthetic with clean lines and natural materials, while the Ivory Collection presents a more traditional design with vertical stone-clad walls and minimalist white horizontal lines.

Khalid Al Malik, Chief Executive Officer, Dubai Holding Real Estate, said; “The launch of the final phase of The Acres reflects our commitment to creating sustainable communities that promote well-being and a strong connection with nature, values that are increasingly important to today’s homeowners. With evolving consumer preferences prioritising eco-conscious living, wellness-focused design, and thoughtfully integrated spaces, The Acres is designed to meet these changing needs. Achieving LEED Gold® pre-certification further underscores our dedication to environmental responsibility and global best practices, ensuring a future-focused lifestyle for our residents.”

The Acres is designed with sustainability weaved into every aspect of its architecture and the community is committed to an 80% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions per capita compared to the national average and utilises 33% less water than the UAE average, with 100% of irrigation demand covered by treated wastewater. The project incorporates water-saving fixtures, efficient irrigation systems, and low-water plants.

Residents benefit from an abundance of green spaces, (2.5 times more than the global average), with every villa a mere three-minute walk from a park. The community is also thoughtfully designed to feature a strong social infrastructure including the Halo Loop Park, a nursery, school, clinic, mosques, clubhouses, retail area, and an Edible Garden. Active lifestyle amenities include a trail network, outdoor gym, playgrounds, swimming pools, and sports areas.

The community was awarded the LEED Gold® for Communities pre-certification, a unique aspect of the LEED programme, underscoring Meraas’ commitment to building environmentally responsible communities from the ground up and to international standards, with sustainability at the heart of its operations.

This prestigious pre-certification, a first for Meraas, was awarded by Green Business Certification Inc. (GBCI), the administrative body responsible for verifying LEED and other green certification schemes, following a review of The Acres’ early design stage documentation. LEED, or Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design, is the world’s most widely recognised green building rating system.

Centrally located in Dubailand, The Acres enjoys a prime setting surrounded by established neighbourhoods. It is just a 10-minute drive from Global Village and only five minutes from Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club and Hamdan Sports Complex. With direct access to Sheikh Zayed Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street and Emirates Road, the community offers effortless connectivity, making it an ideal base for residents to explore the city.

About Dubai Holding Real Estate

Dubai Holding Real Estate is a member of Dubai Holding and is one of the largest integrated master developers in Dubai, offering a diverse range of residential communities as well as a robust land sales portfolio across unique and highly sought-after locations. Combining the long-standing experience and expertise of Dubai Properties, Meraas, Nakheel and Meydan, the portfolio offers innovative residential real estate solutions across property development, project management, facilities and district management. Each development is built to sell, offering a unique opportunity to be a part of Dubai's vibrant future. Residents living in its developments can enjoy unique and attractive lifestyle opportunities to meet the evolving needs.

Dubai Properties is responsible for some of the most iconic property developments and destinations across Dubai, including Business Bay, 1/JBR, La Vie, and Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR) – the first single-phase, 40-tower residential development in the world. Its residential communities in Dubailand include The Villa, Al Waha, Serena, Villanova, Mudon, and Remraam, while projects around the Dubai Creek within Jaddaf Waterfront include Dubai Wharf and Manazel Al Khor.

Meraas plays a key role in the development of communities that stimulate creative urban culture and represent some of Dubai’s most sought-after locations. Residential communities of Meraas include the prestigious Bvlgari Residences, Bluewaters Residences, Nikki Beach Residences, City Walk Residences, Central Park at City Walk, Cherrywoods, Port de La Mer, Villa Amalfi and others.

Nakheel whose landmark projects form an impressive portfolio of master communities that are pivotal to realising Dubai’s vision. Nakheel’s master developments include Palm Jebel Ali, Dubai Islands and the iconic Palm Jumeirah, spanning 15,000 hectares and accommodating nearly 740,000 people.

Meydan is the visionary concept of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. Its portfolio includes Mohammed Bin Rashid City, District One and the Canal Front Residences.