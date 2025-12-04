Dubai, UAE : Meraas, part of Dubai Holding Real Estate, has announced the launch of Phase 11 of Nad Al Sheba Gardens, the final cluster of this master community. This phase introduces 210 new villas and townhouses, alongside a state-of-the-art school, further enriching one of Dubai’s most established residential destinations.

The new phase represents another milestone in the evolution of Nad Al Sheba Gardens – a master development celebrated for its contemporary design, open green spaces and community-centric lifestyle. Designed to meet the needs of modern families, the latest release will deliver elegant three-bedroom townhouses and four- and five-bedroom villas, all crafted in Meraas’ signature architectural language of refined simplicity and natural harmony.

Khalid Al Malik, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Holding Real Estate, said: “Nad Al Sheba Gardens embodies Meraas’ vision of creating exceptional neighbourhoods that contribute to Dubai’s urban growth and quality of life. Through every new phase, we continue to advance our wider masterplan for sustainable, design-led communities that bring people together and reflect Dubai Holding Real Estate’s commitment to shaping the city’s future.”

Each home is characterised by generous interiors, private outdoor courtyards and floor-to-ceiling glazing that connects residents with the surrounding landscape. Select villas are positioned along landscaped parks and active open spaces, offering expansive views and direct access to community amenities.

A new school, located at the north-west corner of the development, will serve the growing number of families calling Nad Al Sheba Gardens home. With its dedicated access route, it has been carefully planned to ensure smooth traffic flow and preserve the community’s peaceful ambience.

Residents will continue to enjoy a network of shaded walkways, cycle paths, yoga lawns and multi-sport courts, as well as Nad Al Sheba Gardens Mall, which offers curated retail, dining and leisure experiences that make everyday life more convenient and connected.

Phase 11 continues Meraas’ vision of creating well-connected, design-led communities that embody Dubai’s forward-looking spirit and deliver timeless value to residents and investors alike.

About Dubai Holding Real Estate

Dubai Holding Real Estate is the region’s leading integrated master developer within Dubai Holding’s diversified portfolio. With over 30 years of collective development experience, it combines the heritage and innovation of Nakheel, Meraas and Dubai Properties to shape Dubai's urban landscape and coastline through iconic destinations that reinforce the emirate's status as a global hub for real estate investment.

Its portfolio is home to over 1.2 million residents across Dubai’s most sought-after locations, delivering value through master planning, development, strategic land sales and asset management, in alignment with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan to support sustainable, long-term growth.

Nakheel delivers visionary waterfront landmarks and master-planned communities, including Palm Jumeirah and the forthcoming Palm Jebel Ali, designed to meet Dubai’s future urban and population needs. Nakheel also incorporates Meydan’s prestigious communities, such as Mohammed Bin Rashid City and District One.

Meraas creates uniquely design-led destinations that blend architecture, creativity, and lifestyle, including the Bvlgari Residences, Bluewaters, Central Park at City Walk, Port de La Mer, The Acres, Cherrywoods and Villa Amalfi.

Dubai Properties specialises in family-focused communities that emphasise accessibility and top-tier amenities, with landmark developments including Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR), Business Bay, and Dubailand.

Each development is designed for enduring appeal and strong market fundamentals, combining quality, sustainable infrastructure and community-focused amenities to create long-term value for residents, partners and investors.

About Dubai Holding: Dubai Holding is a diversified global investment company with investments in more than 30 countries and a combined workforce of more than 45,000 people. Established in 2004, Dubai Holding touches the lives of millions of Dubai residents and visitors through its extensive portfolio of over AED 280 billion worth of assets that support the diversification and sustainable growth of Dubai’s economy across 10 key sectors: real estate, hospitality, leisure & entertainment, media, ICT, design, education, retail, manufacturing & logistics and science.