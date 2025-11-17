Dubai, UAE: Meraas, a member of Dubai Holding Real Estate, has launched The Edit at d3, a landmark residential development set to redefine modern urban living within the city’s creative epicentre, Dubai Design District (d3).

The Edit at d3 features three sculptural waterfront towers rising along the Dubai Canal promenade, adjacent to the recently launched Atélis at d3. The development introduces 557 contemporary residences, including one- to four-bedroom apartments and signature penthouses.

Designed as a bold architectural statement, the towers are distinguished by softened forms, curved corners and flowing balcony lines. Inside, elevated sky gardens bring light, air and greenery deep into the buildings, hosting wellness sanctuaries, landscaped terraces and social lounges.

Residents will enjoy a vibrant suite of amenities, including resort-style pools, co-working and creative studios, family and kids’ zones, a health club with yoga and fitness spaces, gaming lounges and a private cinema. The Edit at d3 provides direct access to the district’s waterfront promenades and its collection of galleries, cafés and fashion ateliers, placing residents at the heart of Dubai’s design ecosystem.

Khalid Al Malik, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Holding Real Estate, said: “The Edit at d3 captures the evolving spirit of Dubai, a city where design and innovation shape how people live. Conceived as a vibrant and inspiring place to call home, it embodies Meraas’ philosophy of design-led living and our commitment to enriching Dubai’s most dynamic districts. Through developments like The Edit at d3, we continue to enhance the city’s global reputation as a destination where creativity, culture and contemporary living converge.”

The Edit at d3 arrives as the district enters its next chapter of growth. With d3's major expansion set to increase the district's built-up area by approximately 500,000 sqft and introduce new creative industries, cultural spaces and dining destinations, The Edit at d3 positions residents at the centre of one of the region's most dynamic and fast-evolving design ecosystems.

About Dubai Holding Real Estate

Dubai Holding Real Estate is the region’s leading integrated master developer within Dubai Holding’s diversified portfolio. With over 30 years of collective development experience, it combines the heritage and innovation of Nakheel, Meraas and Dubai Properties to shape Dubai's urban landscape and coastline through iconic destinations that reinforce the emirate's status as a global hub for real estate investment.

Its portfolio is home to over 1.2 million residents across Dubai’s most sought-after locations, delivering value through master planning, development, strategic land sales and asset management, in alignment with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan to support sustainable, long-term growth.

Nakheel delivers visionary waterfront landmarks and master-planned communities, including Palm Jumeirah and the forthcoming Palm Jebel Ali, designed to meet Dubai’s future urban and population needs. Nakheel also incorporates Meydan’s prestigious communities, such as Mohammed Bin Rashid City and District One.

Meraas creates uniquely design-led destinations that blend architecture, creativity, and lifestyle, including the Bvlgari Residences, Bluewaters, Central Park at City Walk, Port de La Mer, The Acres, Cherrywoods and Villa Amalfi.

Dubai Properties specialises in family-focused communities that emphasise accessibility and top-tier amenities, with landmark developments including Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR), Business Bay, and Dubailand.

Each development is designed for enduring appeal and strong market fundamentals, combining quality, sustainable infrastructure and community-focused amenities to create long-term value for residents, partners and investors.

About Dubai Holding: Dubai Holding is a diversified global investment company with investments in more than 30 countries and a combined workforce of more than 45,000 people. Established in 2004, Dubai Holding touches the lives of millions of Dubai residents and visitors through its extensive portfolio of over AED 280 billion worth of assets that support the diversification and sustainable growth of Dubai’s economy across 10 key sectors: real estate, hospitality, leisure & entertainment, media, ICT, design, education, retail, manufacturing & logistics and science.

