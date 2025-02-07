Dubai, UAE: Meraas, a member of Dubai Holding Real Estate, has announced the launch of City Walk Crestlane, a premium residential development with panoramic water views in the heart of Dubai’s urban landscape. The initial launch comprises two mid-rise towers: City Walk Crestlane 2 and 3, offering 394 modern residences, set against a backdrop of water features, pools and lagoons.

With exclusive terraces, premium apartments and duplexes featuring double height living spaces, City Walk Crestlane offers a diverse range of living options. Each unit is crafted with high-quality finishes, boasting elegant kitchens, spacious bedrooms and luxurious bathrooms, ensuring comfort and style across every detail. With breathtaking views of the Dubai skyline or the serene shores of Jumeirah Beach, City Walk Crestlane seamlessly integrates the energy of urban living with the aesthetics of its design-led water features.

Khalid Al Malik, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Holding Real Estate, stated: “City Walk Crestlane marks a significant milestone in Dubai's luxury real estate sector, introducing waterfront living at the heart of the city. This development represents a harmonious blend of modern design, connectivity and community, responding to the growing demand for premium urban residences while setting new standards in sustainable community design.”

The City Walk Crestlane masterplan entails a mix of mid-rise and high-rise plots, set amidst lush parks, cascading streams and a wide range of amenities. It is thoughtfully designed as a place to enjoy the community’s vibrant, dynamic outdoor environment. Residents can unwind in the yoga studio, take a leisurely dip in the pool, play padel or tennis and immerse themselves in the soothing ambience of its cascading water features. The new residential development will also feature a state-of-the-art fitness centre and wellness centre, multiple swimming pools, playgrounds and outdoor sports facilities, complemented by scenic jogging and cycling tracks, creating an atmosphere of movement and connection with nature.

The architecture of City Walk Crestlane emphasises human-centric design, integrating seamlessly with the existing City Walk streetscape, with a metropolitan touch. The development's thoughtful layout ensures a perfect flow between indoor elegance and outdoor vitality, enhancing the overall community experience.

City Walk Crestlane is strategically located in close proximity to City Walk itself, Downtown Dubai, DIFC, Dubai Airport and Jumeirah Beach. Residents will enjoy effortless access to these destinations via major highways and road networks, including Al Safa, Al Wasl, Al Enjaz, and Al Multaqa streets.

About Dubai Holding Real Estate

Dubai Holding Real Estate is a member of Dubai Holding and is one of the largest integrated master developers in Dubai, offering a diverse range of residential communities as well as a robust land sales portfolio across unique and highly sought-after locations. Combining the long-standing experience and expertise of Meraas, Nakheel, Meydan and Dubai Properties, the portfolio offers innovative residential real estate solutions across property development, project and facilities management. Each development is built to sell, offering a unique opportunity to be a part of Dubai's vibrant future. Residents living in its developments can enjoy unique and attractive lifestyle opportunities to meet the evolving needs.

Meraas plays a key role in the development of communities that stimulate creative urban culture and represent some of Dubai’s most sought-after locations. Residential communities of Meraas include the prestigious Bvlgari Residences, Bluewaters Residences, Nikki Beach Residences, City Walk Residences, Central Park at City Walk, Cherrywoods, Port de La Mer and Villa Amalfi.

Nakheel whose landmark projects form an impressive portfolio of master communities that are pivotal to realising Dubai’s vision. Nakheel’s master developments include Palm Jebel Ali, Dubai Islands and the iconic Palm Jumeirah, spanning 15,000 hectares and accommodating nearly 740,000 people.

Meydan is the visionary concept of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. Its portfolio includes Mohammed Bin Rashid City, District One and the Canal Front Residences.

Dubai Properties is responsible for some of the most iconic property developments and destinations across Dubai, including Business Bay and Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR) – the first single-phase, 40-tower residential development in the world. Its residential communities in Dubailand include The Villa, Al Waha, Serena, Villanova, Mudon and Remraam, while projects around the Dubai Creek within Jaddaf Waterfront include Dubai Wharf and Manazel Al Khor.