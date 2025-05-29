Dubai, UAE: Meraas, a member of Dubai Holding Real Estate, has awarded a construction contract worth over AED 300 million to Al Sahel Contracting Company for Elara, Phase 7 of the Madinat Jumeirah Living master plan. The renewed contract follows the successful completion and handover of the first four phases of the landmark project, nestled in Dubai’s most prestigious freehold neighbourhood. Al Sahel is currently developing the fifth phase of the project, now in its final stages of completion.

The announcement marks a milestone in the construction of this prime residential development, which is poised to redefine the city’s urban landscape. The latest phase in Madinat Jumeirah Living’s Urban Edition, Madinat Jumeirah Living Elara, scheduled for completion in Q4 2026, features three residential towers offering 234 apartments, ranging from 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom residences to 4-bedroom penthouses, all of which embrace a contemporary design philosophy.

Set amidst lush green promenades and surrounded by pristine beaches, Madinat Jumeirah Living Elara is situated in one of the most desirable locations in the community, with easy access to modern amenities including fitness centres, play areas, swimming pools and a sports park. The development is located near Souk Madinat Jumeirah and Jumeirah Beach, offering breathtaking views of the iconic Jumeirah Burj Al Arab and in close proximity to the city’s key attractions.

Khalid Al Malik, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Holding Real Estate, said: "Madinat Jumeirah Living provides a unique blend of contemporary elegance and traditional tastes, setting a new standard for luxury living in one of Dubai’s carefully curated neighbourhoods. We are confident that Al Sahel Contracting Company, having demonstrated their commitment to quality and timely delivery, will successfully bring our vision of Madinat Jumeirah Living Elara to life. Through this development, we continue our legacy of crafting exceptional spaces that enhance and enrich our residents' daily experiences."

Engineer Moustafa Hassan, General Manager, Al Sahel Contracting Company, stated: "We are proud to renew our partnership with Dubai Holding Real Estate for the latest phase of Meraas’ prestigious Madinat Jumeirah Living project. This extended collaboration underscores our commitment to constructing world-class residences that are set to revitalise Dubai’s urban cityscape. Madinat Jumeirah Living Elara offers us an opportunity to craft immersive living spaces that balance functionality with aesthetics, and we look forward to setting new benchmarks in excellence.”

Featuring seafront views and stunning architecture, Madinat Jumeirah Living combines modern comfort with traditional elegance, offering residents elevated community living with the iconic Jumeirah Burj Al Arab as a backdrop. Sleek, modern and contemporary, with its exquisitely designed interiors and open spaces immersed in nature, Madinat Jumeirah Living Elara is part of a welcoming neighbourhood that offers easy access to major shopping malls, public transportation links and schools.

About Dubai Holding Real Estate

Dubai Holding Real Estate is a member of Dubai Holding and is one of the largest integrated master developers in Dubai, offering a diverse range of residential communities as well as a robust land sales portfolio across unique and highly sought-after locations. Combining the long-standing experience and expertise of Meraas, Nakheel, Meydan and Dubai Properties, the portfolio offers innovative residential real estate solutions across property development, project and facilities management. Each development is built to sell, offering a unique opportunity to be a part of Dubai's vibrant future. Residents living in its developments can enjoy unique and attractive lifestyle opportunities to meet the evolving needs.

Meraas plays a key role in the development of communities that stimulate creative urban culture and represent some of Dubai’s most sought-after locations. Residential communities of Meraas include the prestigious Bvlgari Residences, Bluewaters Residences, Nikki Beach Residences, City Walk Residences, Central Park at City Walk, Cherrywoods, Port de La Mer and Villa Amalfi.

Nakheel’s landmark projects form an impressive portfolio of master communities that are pivotal to realising Dubai’s vision. Nakheel’s master developments include Palm Jebel Ali, Dubai Islands and the iconic Palm Jumeirah, spanning 15,000 hectares and accommodating nearly 740,000 people.

Meydan is the visionary concept of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. Its portfolio includes Mohammed Bin Rashid City, District One and the Canal Front Residences.

Dubai Properties is responsible for some of the most iconic property developments and destinations across Dubai, including Business Bay and Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR) – the first single-phase, 40-tower residential development in the world. Its residential communities in Dubailand include The Villa, Al Waha, Serena, Villanova, Mudon and Remraam, while projects around the Dubai Creek within Jaddaf Waterfront include Dubai Wharf and Manazel Al Khor.