Dubai, UAE, 11 March 2025: Meraas, a member of Dubai Holding Real Estate, has awarded a contract worth over AED 2 billion to Arabian Construction Company LLC for the construction of Design Quarter at d3, which includes the first residential community within Dubai Design District (d3), a global creative and design ecosystem.

Scheduled for completion by mid-2027, Design Quarter at d3 will create a vibrant and creative living environment at the heart of the d3’s masterplan. Residents will enjoy incredible views of the Dubai Canal and the picturesque Downtown skyline, providing an unparalleled backdrop.

Unveiled earlier, Design Quarter at d3 comprises a collection of 558 carefully designed one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. These are spread across three buildings – one low-rise and two towering skyscrapers – nestled within a beautifully landscaped podium. This elevated podium serves as a communal area, linking the residential towers to form a social hub for the residents. This will include co-working spaces, an indoor-outdoor gym, pool facilities, barbecue areas and fun-filled zones for children's activities.

Residents of Design Quarter at d3 will become part of one of the most bustling global creative hubs. d3 is home to some of the world’s leading creative brands, designers, studios and entrepreneurs. Featuring a blend of high-end fashion stores, art galleries, design and creative institutes as well as a diverse culinary scene, d3 is a place where business, creativity and culture thrive.

To ensure a car-free and pedestrian-friendly environment, car parking will be provided for the residential area through controlled access podium levels.

Khalid Al Malik, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Holding Real Estate, said: “We are delighted to partner with Arabian Construction Company LLC on this inaugural residential venture. This project not only encapsulates the spirit of artistic living but also contributes significantly to the long-term economic growth of the city in line with Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and the 2040 Urban Master Plan. The construction of Design Quarter at d3, is a testament to our commitment to fostering creativity and innovation as crucial drivers for sustainable economic progress.”

Hamed Mikati, Chief Operation Officer, Arabian Construction Company LLC, added: "We are thrilled to contribute to this extraordinary development, a project that aligns with the exciting future of Dubai. Our collaboration with Meraas goes beyond construction, it's about fostering an ecosystem that nurtures creativity and innovation and contributing to Dubai's transformation into a dynamic, creative metropolis."

Meraas’ projects form a unique blend of people-centric communities set against carefully planned master communities that are pivotal to realising Dubai’s 2040 Urban Master Plan.

For the video: Design Quarter at d3 | Awarding of Construction Contract

Media enquiries

Burson

dubaiholding@bcw-global.com

About Dubai Holding Real Estate

Dubai Holding Real Estate is a member of Dubai Holding and is one of the largest integrated master developers in Dubai, offering a diverse range of residential communities as well as a robust land sales portfolio across unique and highly sought-after locations. Combining the long-standing experience and expertise of Meraas, Nakheel, Meydan and Dubai Properties, the portfolio offers innovative residential real estate solutions across property development, project and facilities management. Each development is built to sell, offering a unique opportunity to be a part of Dubai's vibrant future. Residents living in its developments can enjoy unique and attractive lifestyle opportunities to meet the evolving needs.

Meraas plays a key role in the development of communities that stimulate creative urban culture and represent some of Dubai’s most sought-after locations. Residential communities of Meraas include the prestigious Bvlgari Residences, Bluewaters Residences, Nikki Beach Residences, City Walk Residences, Central Park at City Walk, Cherrywoods, Port de La Mer and Villa Amalfi.

Nakheel whose landmark projects form an impressive portfolio of master communities that are pivotal to realising Dubai’s vision. Nakheel’s master developments include Palm Jebel Ali, Dubai Islands and the iconic Palm Jumeirah, spanning 15,000 hectares and accommodating nearly 740,000 people.

Meydan is the visionary concept of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. Its portfolio includes Mohammed Bin Rashid City, District One and the Canal Front Residences.

Dubai Properties is responsible for some of the most iconic property developments and destinations across Dubai, including Business Bay and Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR) – the first single-phase, 40-tower residential development in the world. Its residential communities in Dubailand include The Villa, Al Waha, Serena, Villanova, Mudon and Remraam, while projects around the Dubai Creek within Jaddaf Waterfront include Dubai Wharf and Manazel Al Khor.