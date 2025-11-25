Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Meraas, part of Dubai Holding Real Estate, has awarded an AED 1.9 billion contract to United Engineering Construction (UNEC) for the construction of its exclusive standalone villa community, The Acres. The agreement covers the first release comprising 642 villas and associated community facilities, with completion targeted for Q4 2027.

The units consist of three-, four- and five-bedroom villas, ranging from 3,048 to 6,001 sqft, each with a private garden connected by landscaped pathways leading to the community’s central Halo Loop Park and a network of swimmable lagoons.

Khalid Al Malik, Chief Executive Officer, Dubai Holding Real Estate, said: “The Acres represents the next chapter in Meraas’ vision to create neighbourhoods where design, sustainability and wellbeing come together seamlessly. This partnership with UNEC reinforces our commitment to delivering homes that reflect Dubai’s architectural excellence and support its broader vision for sustainable urban living under the Dubai 2040 Master Plan. To bring that vision to life, we are shaping communities that elevate everyday life and set new benchmarks for future-ready living.”

Eng. Abdul Halim Muwahid, Chairman, UNEC, added: “We are proud to collaborate with Meraas on The Acres, a project that reflects Dubai’s continued leadership in residential excellence. Our commitment to international best practices and innovative construction standards will ensure this development delivers outstanding quality and robust sustainability performance.”

Thoughtfully planned around Halo Loop Park, The Acres connects neighbourhoods through expansive green spaces and well-integrated social infrastructure. Sustainability is embedded in every aspect of The Acres, with measures in place to achieve an 80% reduction in per capita greenhouse gas emissions compared to the national average and a 33% decrease in water usage compared to the UAE average consumption, with all irrigation needs met through treated wastewater. The project has achieved LEED Gold® Pre-certification for Cities & Communities, underscoring Meraas’ commitment to building environmentally responsible developments that meet international standards.

Key amenities across the community, including a nursery, a school, a clinic, mosques, clubhouses and a retail zone, are all connected by the Halo Loop Park and its seven gardens. Residents will also benefit from an extensive network of walking and cycling trails, outdoor fitness areas, children’s playgrounds, swimming pools and dedicated sports facilities – all supporting an active and balanced lifestyle. Centrally located in Dubailand, The Acres offers seamless connectivity via Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street and Emirates Road, placing residents just 10 minutes from Global Village and five minutes from Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club and Hamdan Sports Complex.

Media enquiries

Burson

dubaiholding@bcw-global.com

About Dubai Holding Real Estate

Dubai Holding Real Estate is the region’s leading integrated master developer within Dubai Holding’s diversified portfolio. With over 30 years of collective development experience, it combines the heritage and innovation of Nakheel, Meraas and Dubai Properties to shape Dubai's urban landscape and coastline through iconic destinations that reinforce the emirate's status as a global hub for real estate investment.

Its portfolio is home to over 1.2 million residents across Dubai’s most sought-after locations, delivering value through master planning, development, strategic land sales and asset management, in alignment with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan to support sustainable, long-term growth.

Nakheel delivers visionary waterfront landmarks and master-planned communities, including Palm Jumeirah and the forthcoming Palm Jebel Ali, designed to meet Dubai’s future urban and population needs. Nakheel also incorporates Meydan’s prestigious communities, such as Mohammed Bin Rashid City and District One.

Meraas creates uniquely design-led destinations that blend architecture, creativity, and lifestyle, including the Bvlgari Residences, Bluewaters, Central Park at City Walk, Port de La Mer, The Acres, Cherrywoods and Villa Amalfi.

Dubai Properties specialises in family-focused communities that emphasise accessibility and top-tier amenities, with landmark developments including Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR), Business Bay, and Dubailand.

Each development is designed for enduring appeal and strong market fundamentals, combining quality, sustainable infrastructure and community-focused amenities to create long-term value for residents, partners and investors.

About Dubai Holding:

Dubai Holding is a diversified global investment company with investments in more than 30 countries and a combined workforce of more than 45,000 people. Established in 2004, Dubai Holding touches the lives of millions of Dubai residents and visitors through its extensive portfolio of over AED 280 billion worth of assets that support the diversification and sustainable growth of Dubai’s economy across 10 key sectors: real estate, hospitality, leisure & entertainment, media, ICT, design, education, retail, manufacturing & logistics and science.