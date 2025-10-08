Jeddah / Dubai — Middle East Paper Company (MEPCO), the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s leading paper and packaging manufacturer and recycler, today announced its participation as Headline Sponsor of ProPaper 2025, the region’s premier paper industry event, taking place in Dubai from October 13–15, 2025.

MEPCO operates one of the Middle East and North Africa’s largest fully integrated paper and packaging ecosystems, recycling approximately 500,000 tons of recovered paper annually through its advanced material recovery subsidiaries WASCO and Estidama. This integrated model diverts significant waste from landfills, reduces Saudi Arabia’s dependence on paper waste exports, and strengthens the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 sustainability goals.

The company’s sustainability roadmap includes:

Increasing internal water recycling, reaching 29% in 2024, an important milestone in a highly water-intensive industry.

Deploying energy-efficient technologies to reduce carbon footprint and improve air quality across its production facilities.

Expanding domestic wastepaper collection and recycling through WASCO and Estidama, creating a resilient local raw material supply chain and supporting the circular economy.

Strategic Expansion & Capacity Growth

MEPCO is expanding a new tissue machine (TM6) at its Juthor Tissue Mill, increasing production capacity to 60,000 tons per year of high-quality jumbo rolls for tissue converters across the Middle East and export markets.

Concurrently, MEPCO is doubling its recycled containerboard capacity, enlarging total output from 425,000 tons to 875,000 tons annually. This capacity increase supports regional packaging demand, strengthens export competitiveness, and accelerates the Kingdom’s transition to a locally anchored, sustainable paper industry. MEPCO looks forward to expanding its production capacity by adding PM5 line to meet the demand for lightweight containerboard products 70,80,90 GSM. This line will create added value for our customers and expand their options across various product weights, with sufficient production capacities to meet market needs.

Commitment to International Quality Standards

Both MEPCO and Juthor operations comply with globally recognized certifications, including:

ISO 9001:2015 – Quality Management Systems

ISO 14001:2015 – Environmental Management Systems

ISO 45001:2018 – Occupational Health & Safety Management

FSC® Chain of Custody Certification for responsible and traceable sourcing of recycled fiber.

These certifications underscore MEPCO’s dedication to operational excellence, product integrity, and sustainable production.

Juthor Tissue Mill – Powering Regional Tissue Innovation

Juthor Tissue Mill, MEPCO Group’s tissue subsidiary, is emerging as a regional powerhouse in premium tissue jumbo roll production, serving both household and away-from-home hygiene markets.

Key strengths include:

Current Capacity: >60,000 tons annually of tissue jumbo rolls.

TM6 Expansion: State-of-the-art European tissue machine with energy-saving and low-emission technology, adding high efficiency and product consistency to meet fast-growing MENA demand.

Product Range: Facial tissue, toilet rolls, kitchen towels, and other hygiene-grade tissue bases designed for converters and private-label manufacturers.

Strategic Advantage: Integrated supply chain — WASCO & Estidama provide secured recovered fiber, while MEPCO Paper Mill ensures reliable pulp input, allowing cost-efficient, sustainable production.

Market Focus: Serving the GCC, Levant, Africa, and South Asia with premium jumbo rolls while positioning Saudi Arabia as a competitive tissue export hub.

Leadership Commitment

“Our journey is driven by innovation, operational excellence, and sustainability,” said Eng. Bandar Al-Enazi, Executive Vice President – Commercial at MEPCO. “As we continue to expand regionally and globally, we remain committed to delivering high-quality, sustainable paper and packaging solutions that power the growth of industries across the Middle East and beyond.”