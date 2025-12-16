London: Menzies Aviation, the leading service partner to the world’s airports and airlines, is the first international company to be granted a ground handling operator certificate by Argentina’s National Civil Aviation Administration (ANAC). This marks an important first step toward entering a large and dynamic market where many of Menzies’ airline partners operate.

The ANAC certification confirms that Menzies has met all regulatory and technical requirements to operate under Argentine aviation law. It authorises the company to deliver ground handling services at both Ezeiza International Airport (EZE) and Aeroparque Jorge Newbery (AEP) in Buenos Aires. EZE is the largest international airport in Argentina, while AEP serves as the country’s busiest domestic hub – together forming the heart of Argentina’s aviation network.

Menzies’ ambition for Argentina is to operate where demand, airline presence and infrastructure call for a strong international operator. Menzies has a proven track record in entering new markets as long-term investors in Latin America and Argentina represents the natural next step.

The Government of Argentina’s decision in 2024 to deregulate ground handling services forms part of a broader plan to modernise and open the country’s aviation sector. As the market transitions to international competition, Menzies Aviation is poised to bring global standards, new investment, and strong operational expertise to support the development of aviation services and the sector more broadly.

As it prepares for market entry, Menzies is developing plans to build a substantial and highly trained local workforce, supported by modern equipment and guided by global best practices to deliver safe, efficient and high-quality services across Argentina’s key airports.

The certification reinforces Menzies' increased presence across Latin America, where the company now operates in 9 countries, supports 61 airports and employs more than 10,000 people across the region.

Tomeu Mas, Senior Vice President Latin America, Menzies Aviation, said: “We are extremely proud to have secured ANAC certification in Argentina. This milestone sets a strong foundation for our future growth in a market that has significant potential. We are now focused on taking the next step towards entering Argentina and working with the aviation community to deliver safe, secure and high-quality ground handling services to airlines.”

This certification completes the final regulatory requirement ahead of operational launch and strengthens Menzies’ eligibility for upcoming airport tenders as Argentina opens its ground handling market to international companies.

For further information contact:

Beki McVicker, PR Manager, Menzies Aviation

Via Four Agency Worldwide Limited

The Hickman Building, 2 Whitechapel Road, London, E1 1FX

E: menzies@four.agency

Media contacts:

Mohaned Lafi (UAE)

Martin Greeland (UK)

About Menzies Aviation

Menzies Aviation is the leading service partner to the world’s airports and airlines, with operations on six continents, at more than 350 airports in 65-plus countries, serving more than 4.8 million flights a year and handling over 2.4 million tonnes of cargo.

Supported by a team of over 65,000 highly trained people, the company provides complex and time-critical ground services, including passenger, lounge and ramp services; air cargo services, including handling, warehousing and wholesale freight forwarding; and fuel services, including fuel farm management and into-plane fuelling.

Menzies Aviation is recognised across the industry for delivering the safest, most secure and sustainable services tailored to customers’ needs and is essential to keeping passengers, aircraft and cargo moving, round the clock, every minute of every day.

Menzies Aviation is headquartered in London, and since its founding in 1833, has become the largest aviation services group in the world by number of countries, airports and aircraft turns.

http://www.menziesaviation.com