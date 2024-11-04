Dubai, UAE: Hub71 startup, Mental, an Abu Dhabi based EdTech company announced the launch of online learning platform, FoodStars, at the Dubai International Food Safety Conference held from 21-23 October. The platform is set to transform Essential Food Safety Training into an engaging, gamified experience making it enjoyable, effective, and accessible.

FoodStars leverages interactive games and quizzes to deliver AAA game-quality microlearning. This innovative approach ensures teams not only learn the material but are actively engaged, leading to better knowledge retention and improved outcomes. FoodStars has proven to offer businesses greater value than traditional training methods, reducing training time by 33% and minimizing employee downtime by 80%. With a focus on real-world application throughout the training, FoodStars improves learning outcomes by 20% with higher comprehension, retention, and pass rates.

The platform was developed in the UAE with the support of regulators and ecosystem partners, and built by Mental, whose team includes former Ubisoft, Activision and Microsoft console developers. FoodStars is currently approved by Dubai Municipality and is under approval by other UAE regulators.

The FoodStars curriculum was developed in consultation with UAE Food Safety Regulators and Dr. Layal Karam, an Associate Professor of Food Safety at Qatar University and expert in the field. The curriculum aligns with international standards, guidelines and codes for Food Safety, aimed at protecting consumer health and promoting fair food trade practices.

Hani Abu Ghazaleh, CEO of Mental said, “The idea for FoodStars came about during a collaboration in 2023 with Hub71 & Abu Dhabi Food Safety Authority on a Food Safety Inspection innovation project. We saw an opportunity to deliver gamified, high-quality online Food Safety training to a new generation of digitally native food workers. In consultation with UAE regulators and our Food Safety experts, we’ve created a program built to the highest standards of food safety and designed to provide learners with an engaging and effective training experience. Our ultimate goal with FoodStars is not only to create a better training experience, but safer communities with higher standards of food safety.”

FoodStars ensures food safety training is accessible to the UAE’s diverse workforce through its full multilingual support, including voiceover and subtitles in Arabic, English, Hindi, Urdu, and Malayalam, with additional languages in development. Powered by Generative AI, this feature allows every team member to learn effectively in their preferred language. Future updates will also enhance FoodStars’ Generative AI capabilities, allowing Sparkles, the robot hero, to coach learners and answer any question related to the course.

Marcos Muller-Habig, Director, Abu Dhabi Gaming said "Abu Dhabi Gaming is proud to highlight the incredible achievements of local studios like Mental, whose world-class content is reaching audiences far beyond the UAE. At Abu Dhabi Gaming, we are committed to nurturing this talent by providing platforms and opportunities for creators like Mental to shine on the global stage. Our dedication to fostering the growth of the region’s gaming and content industries ensures that local talent continues to thrive and reach new heights."

FoodStars is built on the robust infrastructure of Amazon Web Services (AWS), ensuring unmatched scalability, security, and performance. By leveraging AWS's state-of-the-art cloud computing services and Amazon Payment Services, FoodStars guarantees a seamless, reliable experience for users, with the flexibility to grow alongside the evolving needs of the food industry.

Following its successful launch in the UAE, Mental plans to expand FoodStars to other markets across the GCC in the coming months.

About Mental

Mental is a pioneering Abu Dhabi-based company on a mission to transform training through the power of gaming. Led by a team with combined decades of Gaming and EdTech experience, Mental leverages cutting-edge gaming technology, compelling storytelling and powerful analytics to create training that positively impacts the lives of a new generation of learners, the evolving businesses of their customers, and redefines the future of training.

About FoodStars

Developed in consultation with Food Safety Regulators & Experts and built to AAA Game standards, FoodStars is a groundbreaking new approach to gamified online Food Safety Training.

FoodStars delivers engaging, high-quality training at greater value and with better learning outcomes. Available in multiple languages and built to global Food Safety standards, FoodStars offers businesses a one-stop shop to purchase, deliver and manage Food Safety training and certification.

For more information, please visit www.foodstars,ai or contact hello@foodstars.ai