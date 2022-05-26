Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Menarini, the leading Italian pharmaceutical group founded in 1886, today opened its regional headquarters in Dubai Science Park as part of its goal to expand its presence to the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region. Specializing in pharmaceutical research and production, consumer healthcare, oncology, and diagnostics, the Group is basing its new regional office, Menarini Middle East and Africa, in Dubai as it acts as an ideal hub location to elevate patient health and wellbeing in the region and to form pivotal connections with key industry stakeholders.

The inauguration drew the participation of influential healthcare dignitaries, most notably H.E. Dr. Amin Hussain Al Amiri, Assistant Undersecretary for Health Regulation at the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention; Marwan Abdulaziz Janahi, Managing Director of Dubai Science Park; H.E. Nicola Lener, Ambassador of Italy to the UAE, as well as high-level executives from Menarini’s global team, including Dr Luca Lastrucci, Group General Manager, Dr Ugur Bingol META President and Dr Basel Thaher Middle East Regional Head and MEA General Manager.

Luca Lastrucci, Group General Manager at Menarini, commented: “Today’s inauguration of our MEA headquarters in Dubai is a significant milestone for our company as we expand our investments in the MEA region. Our presence in a leading pharmaceutical hub like Dubai will strengthen Menarini’s capabilities and improve market access in delivering breakthrough products in the areas of cardiovascular, gastrointestinal, and inflammatory diseases.” Lastrucci added: “The UAE government has shown unwavering support for pharmaco-economic investments through its solid commercial infrastructure and impressive facilities. We see this as a vital step in the right direction for Menarini and will continue to work side-by-side with the UAE government to raise healthcare standards and support the wellbeing of communities across the UAE and beyond.”

Marwan Abdulaziz Janahi, Managing Director of Dubai Science Park, said: “We are committed to transforming Dubai into a leading science and healthcare destination in line with the vision of our leadership, by cultivating an integrated ecosystem that is conducive to innovation and technological advancement. We are delighted to welcome a pharmaceutical giant like Menarini Group to our vibrant community and providing them the necessary support and framework to continue their expansion story as they enter the diverse MENA region. They will undoubtably add valuable insights and expertise to our ecosystem and help advance the city and region’s excellence in pharmaceuticals and patient care.”

Commenting on Menarini’s new regional launch being perfectly aligned with the Dubai Industrial Strategy 2030, Dr. Ali Al Sayed, Director of Pharmaceutical Services Department at the Dubai Health Authority, said: “A defining objective of Dubai’s 2030 strategy is to be a global hub for knowledge-based, sustainable and innovation focused businesses. As Menarini is a company with longstanding roots based in medical research, it will be a strong contributor to this visionary strategy. Together, we share Dubai’s overarching healthcare vision of positioning Dubai as the leading destination for healthcare knowledge, education and training.”

Present in 140 countries with over 17,000 employees, the new Menarini regional headquarters in Dubai will be guided by Menarini’s deeply rooted values of being patient-focused, people centered, and being committed to quality, integrity, and responsibility. This important milestone serves as a testament to Menarini’s ongoing mission of curing diseases on a global scale and prioritizing patient health above all else.

Elcin Barker Ergun, CEO Menarini Group and Member of the Board of Directors, concluded: “Today marks a historical moment for us as we open our regional offices in Dubai, a key inflection point, to significantly grow our presence and portfolio in the Middle East. As a 135 years old family owned company, we are looking forward to serve many more patients in the Middle East in the coming years with our unwavering commitment to Quality.”

About Menarini

The Menarini Group is a leading international pharmaceutical and diagnostics company, with a turnover of more than $4 billion and over 17,000 employees. Menarini is focused on therapeutic areas with high unmet needs with products for cardiology, oncology, pneumology, gastroenterology, infectious diseases, diabetology, inflammation and analgesia. With 18 production sites and 9 Research and Development centers, Menarini’s products are available in 140 countries worldwide. For further information, please visit www.menarini.com.