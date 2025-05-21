Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – The Middle East and North Africa Leisure & Attractions Council (MENALAC) proudly announced the winners of the 7th edition of the MENALAC Awards Gala on May 19, 2025, at a glittering ceremony held for the first time in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Widely hailed as the “Oscars of the Leisure Industry,” the Awards brought together the region’s leading lights to celebrate excellence, innovation, and trailblazing achievement across the dynamic MENA leisure and entertainment landscape.

This landmark occasion not only marks MENALAC’s debut in the Kingdom but also reflects Saudi Arabia’s remarkable ascent as the region’s entertainment and leisure epicenter. In line with MENALAC’s mission, the Awards Gala remains a powerful platform for benchmarking, inspiring innovation, and honouring the best-in-class operators, leaders, and experiences reshaping the global attractions industry.

What truly sets the MENALAC Awards apart is its rigorous and transparent judging process. An esteemed, independent panel of regional and international experts meticulously evaluated each nomination. Every stage of the selection process, from shortlisting to final verdict, was audited independently to ensure impartiality and uphold the highest standards of credibility.

Record-Breaking Recognition Across 35 Categories

This year’s awards were the most comprehensive to date, spanning 35 diverse categories – from the best theme parks and water parks to game-changing innovations, sustainability leadership, and outstanding individuals.

Highlights from the MENALAC Awards 2025 Winners List:

Best Theme Park – Over 500,000 Visitors: Global Village, Dubai – Dubai Holding Entertainment

Best Theme Park – Below 500,000 Visitors: Doha Quest, Qatar

Best Water Park – Over 400,000 Visitors: Aquaventure World, Dubai – Atlantis Dubai

Best FEC (20,000+ sq. ft): The DOCKX, Jeddah – Fawasel Advanced for Entertainment and Tourism

Best FEC (Below 20,000 sq. ft): Fun City, RAK – Landmark Leisure

Best Visitor Attraction: Global Village, Dubai – Dubai Holding Entertainment

Best Edutainment Centre: The Green Planet™, Dubai – Dubai Holding Entertainment

Best Sport / Active Entertainment: Activate, Dubai – Majid Al Futtaim Entertainment

Best Integrated Leisure Destination: Yas Island, Abu Dhabi – Miral Experiences

Best CSR Program: Special Needs Happy Day – Al Othaim Entertainment

Best Design – Amusement Parks: Desert Falls Water & Adventure Park, Qatar

Most Innovative Technology: Radian Smart Wristband – Semnox Solutions

Most Unique New Concept Attraction: Endless Surf – WhiteWater

Best Manufacturer: WhiteWater

Best Technology Services Supplier: VIVATICKET

Best VR & Digital Experience Content Creators: Triotech

Best Sustainability Campaign: Aquaventure World Eliminates Single-Use Plastic Water Bottles – Atlantis Dubai

Best Establishment Manager – FEC: Samjhana Bhandari, Fun Works, Yas Mall – Landmark Leisure

Best Establishment Manager – Amusement Park: Adam du Plooy, Desert Falls Water & Adventure Park – Qatar

A Night to Remember

The MENALAC Awards 2025 was not only a night of recognition but also a gathering of leaders and visionaries who are driving a new era of entertainment in the region. The ceremony underscored the collective spirit of innovation, quality, and passion that continues to propel the MENA leisure and attractions industry forward.

MENALAC extends heartfelt gratitude to its partners who made this memorable night possible: Rafeeh Entertainment, Al Othaim Entertainment, Blocks Group, Baan Holding, Cheer Amusement, Warehouse of Games, SEA Expo, Embed, VIVATICKET, ProSlide, Semnox, and UHY.

As the MENA region continues its transformative journey, MENALAC remains steadfast in its mission to support, uplift, and champion the outstanding contributions shaping the industry’s future.

