Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Mekyal Financial Technologies and Elevare 360 have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to create an integrated solution for companies aiming to list on Saudi Arabia's stock market. This timely alliance aligns with a surge in IPO activity, supported by recent Capital Market Authority (CMA) and Tadawul announcements. The partnership aims to capitalize on this market momentum, driven by Vision 2030’s goal to foster transparency and attract both local and global investors.

With an influx of IPO filings on Tadawul, the collaboration between Mekyal Financial Technologies and Elevare 360 is designed to streamline IPO preparation, capital raising, and investor relations services. Mekyal's proven track record in IPO arranging, Sukuk offerings, and financial restructuring, combined with Elevare 360’s team expertise in investor relations and corporate storytelling, positions this alliance to be a market leader​.

Saudi Arabia's economy is projected to grow by 4.6% in 2025, underpinned by Vision 2030’s mega projects and strategic initiatives. Tadawul has witnessed a resurgence in IPO activities, including major listings and secondary offerings, signaling an increased appetite among institutional investors​.

Hesham AbouJamee, CEO of Mekyal Financial Technologies stated: "Our vision is to equip Saudi companies with the necessary tools for successful public listings. With over 136 IPOs recorded in the Saudi stock market over the past three years, including 37 companies in the main market, 97 in the Nomu market, and two real estate funds, there is a clear need for innovative financial advisory solutions to keep pace with this significant wave of new listings in the Saudi market."

Wael Mahdi, CEO of Elevare 360 said: "Transparency and strategic communication are vital as companies face increasing expectations from both investors and regulators. Our experienced team of professionals, spanning investor relations, business strategy, and start-up advisory, will work alongside Mekyal Financial Technologies to provide companies with a competitive edge as they engage with investors."

Mekyal Financial Technologies operates as a FinTech-enabled investment bank and has consistently driven capital growth through equity and Sukuk offerings. The firm offers a digital-first approach to capital raising, empowering SMEs and large corporations with comprehensive financial advisory solutions​.

Elevare 360 excels in building corporate narratives, managing earnings communications, and implementing ESG strategies to enhance market visibility and attract diverse investor bases​.

About Mekyal Financial Technologies

Mekyal Financial Technologies is a CMA-licensed investment bank specializing in capital raising, Sukuk issuance, and strategic consulting for companies across Saudi Arabia and the MENA region.

About Elevare 360

Elevare 360 is a Saudi-based strategic advisory, with a focus on strategic and financial communications, investor relations advisory, ESG and governance advisory, and start-ups advisory to enhance corporate visibility, stakeholder engagement, and market perception through innovative solutions tailored to global best practices.