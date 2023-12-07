Mekky Developments has launched its latest administrative commercial project, Vio Mall, in Banafseg Buildings area at New Cairo, as part of its strategic plan to expand into different projects in new cities during the coming period.

Chairman of Mekky Developments Ahmed Mekky said that the Vio Mall project represents a qualitative leap in the company’s projects, confirming its continued success in offering distinctive projects to its clients, added that the company has a long record of projects in Egyptian market since the beginning of its launch.

Mekky noted that the project is being developed over 1,012 sqm in the Banafseg buildings area comprising administrative and commercial properties. The 3-storey mall is scheduled to be completed and delivered by the end of June 2026.

He pointed out that the company is offering distinctive units of different spaces within the Vio Mall, starting from 30 sqm and up to 120 sqm, with prices starting from EGP 55,000 for administrative units, and 120,000 for commercial units.

The company’s chairman disclosed that the company launched the project with flexible and diverse payment systems to meet all needs and requirements of customers, with down payments starting from 20% and payment plan up to 72 months.

Mekky Developments has contracted with Incomercial to manage commercial units within the mall. Accordingly, Incomercial would provide a variety of specialized professional consultations to prepare comfort, safety, sustainability and efficiency to the mall’s visitors. In addition, undertakes an organizational process to improve productivity of all facility operations for tenants and visitors. Moreover, preparing the entire merchandise diversity for the project, and distributing businesses in commercial area in a way that achieves smooth movement across all units and roles in the project, he explained.

Furthermore, the company has assigned with Arkan Consultants as an engineering consultant for the project, which gives it a unique personality among New Cairo projects in exploiting every detail inside the mall for the comfort of its tenants. In addition to its services that make it a gathering area and a landmark among the landmarks of Fifth Settlement, New Cairo.

Mekky Developments has succeeded in delivering more than 16 residential projects to more than 150 clients in areas of Gardenia, Narges, and Beit Al Watan, and is developing more than six projects in Lotus and other projects in Beit Al Watan and Narges.

