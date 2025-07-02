Partnership to Leverage Expanded Data Centre Capacity Over a Term Exceeding 10 Years

Doha, Qatar – MEEZA QSTP-LLC (Public), Qatar’s leading Managed IT Services and Data Centres provider, is proud to announce the signing of a strategic long-term agreement with a global hyper-scaler, marking a major milestone in its growth trajectory and further solidifying Qatar’s position in the global digital economy.

This agreement will see the global technology leader utilize MEEZA’s newly announced 4 Megawatt (MW) data centre expansion, which is part of the company’s strategic efforts to scale up its digital infrastructure to meet demand. The total contract value exceeds QAR 350 million and spans a period of more than 10 years, underscoring the trust placed in MEEZA’s world-class capabilities and the long-term vision of both organizations.

Mr. Mohamed Ali Al-Ghaithani, Chief Executive Officer of MEEZA, stated: "This agreement reflects our firm commitment of enhancing digital capabilities across key sectors such as Government Sector, financial services, education, healthcare and smart cities. It also supports a wide range of advanced solutions in the areas of artificial intelligence, high-performance computing, cloud services and cybersecurity. This collaboration stands as future evidence of MEEZA’s strategic global position as a trusted partner and digital enabler for the world’s leading technology companies. We take pride in our pivotal role in driving Qatar’s digital transformation and contributing to innovation".

The additional 4 MW capacity will be integrated into MEEZA’s state-of-the-art network of data centres, engineered to deliver unmatched reliability, scalability and energy efficiency. This expansion aligns with Qatar National Vision 2030 and the recently launched Digital Agenda 2030, reinforcing MEEZA’s commitment to accelerating Qatar’s digital transformation.

-Ends-

About MEEZA

MEEZA QSTP-LLC (Public) is an established end-to-end managed IT services and solutions provider founded in Qatar Science & Technology Park (QSTP), that aims to accelerate the growth of the country and the region through the provision of world-class services and solutions, while providing the Qatari people and others throughout the region with opportunities to undertake fulfilling careers in the IT industry.

The company has five certified data centres, known as M-VAULTs, offering a guaranteed uptime of 99.98% built to comply with the most exacting international standards enabling businesses to benefit from greater efficiencies and reduce risks.

MEEZA’s offerings include Managed IT Services, Data Centre Services, Cloud Services, and IT Security Services, in addition to expertise in Smart Cities Solutions and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

MEEZA has been honoured with several prestigious awards, including the Best ICT Service Provider Award for two consecutive years, 2023 and 2024, in addition to the Best Cloud Solution Award of the Year 2022 at the Qatar Digital Business Awards, presented by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology. In addition, MEEZA won Most Innovative ICT Services Provider Award of the Year 2023 in Qatar by Global Business Outlook Awards. These prestigious recognitions highlight our unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and delivering outstanding services for our clients.

For more information, please visit: meeza.net