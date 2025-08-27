Doha, Qatar: MEEZA, Qatar’s leading managed IT services and solutions provider, announced today that it has secured a QAR 800 million Commodity Murabaha bank facility from Dukhan Bank, marking a significant milestone in the company’s growth journey. This strategic financing will power MEEZA’s bold expansion plans to add 44 megawatts of cutting-edge data centre capacity. The first phase alone will deliver an impressive 24 megawatts, with 6 megawatts purpose-built to support advanced AI services, positioning MEEZA at the forefront of Qatar’s digital and artificial intelligence infrastructure.

The long-term facility, structured under Sharia-compliant Commodity Murabaha principles, underscores Dukhan Bank’s confidence in MEEZA’s vision, operational excellence, and sustainable growth strategy. The funding will enable MEEZA to strengthen Qatar’s digital infrastructure, increase capacity for enterprise clients, and provide advanced cloud and cybersecurity solutions to meet the growing demand in both domestic and regional markets.

Mr. Mohamed Ali Al-Ghaithani, Chief Executive Officer of MEEZA, stated:

“Securing this facility from Dukhan Bank is a strategic milestone for MEEZA. It equips us with the financial strength to deliver one of the most significant Data Centre expansions in Qatar’s history — adding 44 megawatts of capacity, including 6 megawatts purpose-built for advanced AI services. This investment positions MEEZA at the forefront of the region’s digital transformation, enabling us to meet the growing needs of our clients while contributing to Qatar’s vision of becoming a leading hub for technology and innovation.”

Mr. AHMED I. HASHEM, Acting Group Chief Executive Officerof Dukhan Bank, added:

“We are pleased to support MEEZA’s strategic expansion, which aligns with Qatar’s vision of becoming a regional leader in digital infrastructure and technology innovation. As a leading Sharia-compliant financial institution, Dukhan Bank remains committed to enabling the growth of companies that play a vital role in advancing Qatar’s economic diversification.”

This partnership contributes directly to the Qatar National Vision 2030, supporting economic development through investment in advanced technology infrastructure and the delivery of secure, innovative ICT services.

About MEEZA

MEEZA QSTP-LLC (Public) is an established end-to-end managed IT services and solutions provider founded in Qatar Science & Technology Park (QSTP), that aims to accelerate the growth of the country and the region through the provision of world-class services and solutions, while providing the Qatari people and others throughout the region with opportunities to undertake fulfilling careers in the IT industry.

The company has five certified data centres, known as M-VAULTs, offering a guaranteed uptime of 99.98% built to comply with the most exacting international standards enabling businesses to benefit from greater efficiencies and reduce risks.

MEEZA’s offerings include Managed IT Services, Data Centre Services, Cloud Services, and IT Security Services, in addition to expertise in Smart Cities Solutions and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

MEEZA has been honoured with several prestigious awards, including the Best ICT Service Provider Award for two consecutive years, 2023 and 2024, in addition to the Best Cloud Solution Award of the Year 2022 at the Qatar Digital Business Awards, presented by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology. In addition, MEEZA won Most Innovative ICT Services Provider Award of the Year 2023 in Qatar by Global Business Outlook Awards. These prestigious recognitions highlight our unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and delivering outstanding services for our clients.

For more information, please visit: meeza.net

About Dukhan Bank:

Dukhan Bank was incorporated as a Qatari Shareholding Company in the State of Qatar under Commercial Registration No. 38012 dated 28 January 2008. Dukhan Bank commenced its activities on 1 February 2009 under Qatar Central Bank License No. RM/19/2007. The Bank and its subsidiaries are primarily engaged in financing, investing and advisory activities in accordance with Islamic Shari’a rules as determined by the Shari’a Committee of the Bank and provisions of its Memorandum and Articles of Association. Investment activities are carried out for proprietary purpose and on behalf of customers.

The Bank operates through its head office situated on Grand Hamad Street, Doha and its 9 branches in the State of Qatar. The Bank rebranded itself from Barwa Bank to Dukhan Bank during October 2020 post obtaining necessary approvals as per the State of Qatar applicable laws and regulations. The Bank is 24.6% owned by the General Retirement and Social Insurance Authority, 11.7% by the Military Pension Fund (Qatar), and 7.0% by Qatar Holding, strategic and direct investment arm of Qatar Investment Authority being the sovereign wealth fund of the State of Qatar; and remaining shares are owned by other shareholders.

On 22 January 2023, pursuant to Resolution No. 2 of 2023 by the Minister of Industry and Commerce, the Bank was converted from a Qatari Private Shareholding Company to a Qatari Public Shareholding Company. On 1 February 2023, Qatar Financial Markets Authority approved the listing of the Bank’s shares on the Qatar Stock Exchange.

Following the approval, trading of the Bank's shares on Qatar Stock Exchange Main Index commenced on 21st February 2023. The Bank was included under the MSCI emerging market index as of the close of 31st May 2023. On 15th September 2023, the Bank was included in the FTSE’s mid-cap index. QSE included the Bank to QE Index and QE Al-Rayan Islamic index effective from 1st October 2023.