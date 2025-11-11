Doha, Qatar : MEEZA, Qatar’s leading Managed IT Services and Solutions provider, and Naufar, a specialised substance use treatment and rehabilitation, have renewed their strategic partnership. The renewed collaboration marks a significant milestone with the introduction of advanced software platforms and technology infrastructure management services leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) designed to enhance healthcare delivery, optimize operations, and advance research in mental health and personalized care.

Building on a successful partnership that established a secure and future-ready IT foundation, this new agreement highlights a joint commitment to leveraging AI-driven innovation. MEEZA, will support Naufar in implementing digital platforms, managed infrastructure, and AI-enabled applications such as GPU-as-a-service, designed to enhance clinical workflows, research capabilities, and data-driven decision making, ensuring in-country compliance, security, and agility

Through this renewed partnership, Naufar is set to advance its digital transformation journey by integrating Artificial Intelligence across its clinical and operational systems. The collaboration will enable personalized patient care through advanced analytics, predictive modeling, and precision medicine solutions. It will also strengthen clinical decision-making with AI-assisted tools for diagnosis, treatment planning, and recovery management, while enhancing efficiency and productivity through intelligent workflow automation and optimized resource utilization. In addition, AI-driven insights will enrich research in mental health, providing a deeper understanding of treatment outcomes and long-term recovery patterns.

Mr. Saleh Al Muhanadi, Acting Chief Excetive Officer & Chief Operation Officer of Naufar, stated:

“At Naufar, we continuously seek to integrate innovation and technology in ways that directly enhance the quality and personalization of care we provide. Our renewed partnership with MEEZA marks a pivotal step in this journey, further strengthening our commitment to elevating patient care and streamlining operations through the strategic use of AI and digital transformation.”

Mr. Mohammed Ali Al-Ghaithani, Chief Executive Officer of MEEZA, added:

“Our strengthened partnership with Naufar reflects MEEZA’s mission to drive digital transformation in Qatar through AI, Cloud, and Cybersecurity. By harnessing the MEEZA services and AI capabilities, we are enabling Naufar to lead in applying next-generation technologies in healthcare to create smarter, safer, and more effective solutions for patients and clinicians alike.”

The renewal of this agreement underscores MEEZA and Naufar’s shared vision of using digital innovation—particularly Artificial Intelligence—to revolutionize healthcare in Qatar. This milestone signing ceremony is not only a continuation of a trusted partnership but also a bold step into the future, where AI becomes the driving force behind improved patient outcomes, advanced research, and operational excellence.

About MEEZA

MEEZA QSTP-LLC (Public) is an established end-to-end managed IT services and solutions provider founded in Qatar Science & Technology Park (QSTP), that aims to accelerate the growth of the country and the region through the provision of world-class services and solutions, while providing the Qatari people and others throughout the region with opportunities to undertake fulfilling careers in the IT industry.

The company has five certified data centres, known as M-VAULTs, offering a guaranteed uptime of 99.98% built to comply with the most exacting international standards enabling businesses to benefit from greater efficiencies and reduce risks.

MEEZA’s offerings include Managed IT Services, Data Centre Services, Cloud Services, and IT Security Services, in addition to expertise in Smart Cities Solutions and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

MEEZA has been honoured with several prestigious awards, including the Best ICT Service Provider Award for two consecutive years, 2023 and 2024, in addition to the Best Cloud Solution Award of the Year 2022 at the Qatar Digital Business Awards, presented by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology. In addition, MEEZA won Most Innovative ICT Services Provider Award of the Year 2023 in Qatar by Global Business Outlook Awards. These prestigious recognitions highlight our unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and delivering outstanding services for our clients.

About Naufar:

Naufar established based on Emiri Decree (17) for the year of 2015, operates under the umbrella of the Ministry of Public Health. Accredited by a range of distinguished accreditation organizations and is recognized as a leading provider of substance use disorder treatment in Qatar and the region.

Naufar offers a comprehensive suite of medically driven, evidence-based treatments for substance use disorders, adhering to the latest international guidelines, to the state of Qatar and the region.

This includes both outpatient and inpatient residential treatments, ensuring a holistic approach to recovery. As a voluntary, self-admission facility, Naufar upholds the highest standards of confidentiality. As a voluntary, self-admission facility guarantees anonymity and ultimately helps individuals and families overcome substance use disorders by providing evidence-based, personalised treatment and recovery and an innovative precision-medicine approach.

