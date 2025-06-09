Abu Dhabi, UAE – Meedaf, an ADGM-licensed entity launched in April 2025 to serve financial institutions across the GCC, proudly announces a strategic joint venture with Brink’s a leading global provider of cash and valuables management, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. This collaboration is set to revolutionize the cash management and ATM managed services industry in the UAE, ushering in a new era of efficiency, security, and innovation.

As the first strategic partnership on the Meedaf platform, the new venture will empower financial institutions by harnessing Brink’s global technology, infrastructure, and operational expertise to establish elevated standards in cash management and ATM managed services throughout the UAE. This collaboration will deliver fully integrated solutions encompassing cash-in-transit, money processing, ATM managed services, and digital retail solutions, including deposit machines, cash recyclers, and kiosks. Through the integration of advanced technologies, it aims to enhance operational efficiency and reduce costs across the cash ecosystem.

Brink’s brings decades of global experience in managing complex, high-volume operations, coupled with proprietary systems that optimize route planning, crew deployment, and cash centre performance. These advanced capabilities are now seamlessly integrated into Meedaf’s offerings, enabling financial institutions to reduce complexity, enhance consistency, and streamline their day-to-day operations. Meedaf’s unparalleled regional experience will enable the joint venture to include cutting-edge technologies and advanced capabilities to ensure smarter, more secure operations and control across the entire cash ecosystem.

Eng. Abdulla Abdul Aziz AlShamsi, Managing Director and CEO at Meedaf, commented: "Our joint venture with Brink’s underscores Meedaf’s unwavering commitment to revolutionizing financial services through cutting-edge innovation and strategic alliances. By harnessing Brink’s unparalleled global expertise in cash management, we are poised to deliver exceptional operational efficiency and security to financial institutions across our region. This collaboration represents a pivotal stride towards realizing our vision of a more agile and resilient financial ecosystem, setting new benchmarks for excellence and transforming the landscape of financial services in the UAE.

Nader Antar, EVP and President, Brink’s IMEA and APAC and Brink’s Global Services, said: “We are excited by the opportunity to collaborate with Meedaf to create a truly transformative service model. By providing a competitive value proposition, superior services and solutions that bridge physical and digital commerce, we will set a new standard in the UAE market for cash management, digital retail solutions and ATM management services.”

Following its launch in the UAE, this strategic joint venture is set to transform the industry, driving operational transformation that combines innovative solutions with industry-leading standards across the region. It also marks a major step forward in Meedaf’s expansion into key regional markets.

About Meedaf

Based in Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), Meedaf is a financial services platform with interests in a portfolio of companies that provide institutions across the GCC with advanced financial, automation, security and operational solutions. Our offerings allow clients across the financial ecosystem to reduce costs, improve efficiency and unlock greater value. Visit www.meedaf.com for more information.