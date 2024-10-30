Dubai, UAE – MedNet, a leading provider of insurance services in the Middle East, has announced a strategic partnership with Healthmov, an innovative health and well-being platform, to address the growing demand for holistic wellness programs in the UAE. This collaboration enables MedNet to offer the Healthmov program to all its members through its extensive network of insurance partners, delivering enhanced wellness services directly to them.

As part of this alliance, MedNet and Healthmov are launching the "Connected & Healthy" 90-Day Corporate Challenge, an initiative aimed at promoting healthier and more active lifestyles within companies across the UAE. The challenge is set to officially begin on October 29, 2024, as part of the Dubai 30x30 Fitness Challenge. Through this program, companies can engage their employees in a series of wellness activities designed to improve both physical and mental well-being, fostering lasting health benefits across corporate teams.

The "Connected & Healthy" challenge focuses on fostering a culture of health within the workplace, providing employees with the tools and incentives they need to adopt healthier habits, aligning perfectly with the goals of the city-wide fitness movement Dubai 30 x30 in November Non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as cardiovascular conditions, diabetes, cancer, and respiratory illnesses continue to be major health concerns in the UAE. These issues often lead to reduced productivity in the workplace due to absenteeism and long-term health problems. Through this partnership, MedNet and Healthmov aim to help companies address these health challenges by offering a structured, engaging, and rewarding approach to corporate wellness.

"At MedNet, we recognize the importance of corporate wellness in driving both employee satisfaction and business performance," said Fabian Scott, Head of Commercial at MedNet. "Our partnership with Healthmov allows us to offer companies an innovative wellness solution that will help improve the health of their employees while contributing to a larger community effort "

Healthmov’s role in the challenge is key, as the platform will provide personalized wellness journeys through its AI-powered technology. Participating employees can track their health progress, compete in team-based wellness challenges, and earn rewards for reaching milestones. The Healthmov platform will offer a mix of educational content, fitness tracking, and gamified experiences to maximize engagement and ensure measurable improvements in employee well-being.

The challenge will kick off on October 29, 2024, with onboarding for participating companies. Employees will be invited to join teams and compete in various wellness activities, such as step challenges, mental wellness workshops, and fitness competitions. In addition to the core activities, participants will have access to over 100 rewards available through the Healthmov marketplace, with special prizes awarded to top performers. Teams will be ranked on leaderboards, and companies that demonstrate exceptional commitment to wellness will be recognized. The challenge is designed not only to improve health but also to foster team spirit and strengthen workplace camaraderie.

Olivier Jourdeuil, Co-Founder & CEO Healthmov commented "Healthmov is delighted to have established this key strategic partnership with MedNet. We believe that the future of health and wellbeing will be AI-backed and rewarding while reducing healthcare costs by focusing strongly on prevention. All of these are central to Healthmov's digital platform."

By participating in the "Connected & Healthy" challenge, companies will not only improve their employees’ health and productivity but also enhance their corporate social responsibility profiles. The challenge presents an opportunity for businesses to demonstrate their commitment to fostering a healthier workforce, contributing to long-term benefits for both employees and employers.

About MedNet

MedNet is a leading provider of health insurance services in the Middle East and Africa, offering innovative managed care and third-party administration solutions. As a member of the Munich Re Group since 1997, MedNet leverages international expertise and a network of 700+ experts across six offices in the MEA region. MedNet provides comprehensive health risk management, digital automation solutions, and cost-effective medical networks. Recognized at the MENAIR Awards 2024, MedNet was named Best TPA and Best Claims Manager, ensuring exceptional service for clients and members.

About Healthmov

Established in 2021, Healthmov is an AI-driven innovative and digital B2B health and

wellbeing platform. The Healthmov App focuses on prevention and therefore makes health more predictable,affordable and equitable. Relying on decades of expertise in health insurance and technology, Healthmov aims to reduce health insurance premiums for corporates by up to 15%.

We empower employees to manage their health and wellbeing better, leading to healthier,

longer lives. Healthmov is already trusted by over 175 leading international companies which have

chosen to prioritise the well-being of their workforce while reducing their costs.

Media Contact

Jensen Matthews PR

loredana@jensenmatthews.com