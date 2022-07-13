Dubai, United Arab Emirates: InterSystems, a creative data technology provider dedicated to helping customers solve the most critical scalability, interoperability, and speed problems, today announced that Medcare Women & Children Hospital in Dubai has gone live successfully with InterSystems TrakCare® unified healthcare information system as part of the Medcare group’s digital transformation journey.

Medcare Hospitals & Medical Centres is a network of 4 hospitals and 18 medical centers and is committed to digital transformation by deploying TrakCare across all their facilities. Medcare Women & Children hospital is the third facility to implement TrakCare within the Medcare group; following the recent deployment of TrakCare at Medcare Hospital Sharjah and Medcare Orthopedics & Spine Hospital in Dubai.

Staffed almost entirely by women, Medcare Women & Children Hospital offers a comprehensive range of specialties with a holistic and multi-disciplinary approach. The premium facility provides medical care in obstetrics and gynaecology, paediatrics, maternity, neonatal, fetal medicine, general surgery, breast care and cosmetic gynaecology to name a few.

“The successful implementation of TrakCare in Medcare facilities has truly enabled us to automate our end-to-end clinical and business processes while delivering a seamless patient journey, driving efficiency and providing high quality care. Our patients at Medcare Women & Children Hospital will benefit from the premium health care services they deserve and expect from us, and our clinicians will have access to information with real time to patient details when needed. We are pleased with the collaboration with InterSystems as this implementation marks a new transformation in the delivery of health care services at Medcare,” said Dr Shanila Laiju, Group CEO at Medcare Hospitals & Medical Centres.

Medcare Hospitals & Medical Centres has implemented TrakCare as a Service which is a state-of-the-art cloud-hosted electronic medical record (EMR) service that enables hospitals and clinics to achieve their clinical and financial objectives without making major upfront capital expenditures.

The hospital’s world-class team of doctors holds an expertise in providing personalized, protocol-based treatment to patients with the support of trained nurses and qualified technicians. Backed by the best in medical technology, they handle the most complex medical cases related to women and children with unmatched expertise.

“We are pleased with the successful Go-live of TrakCare at Medcare Women & Children Hospital. This recent Go-live marks the 3rd hospital and 15th site (including the medical centers) within the Medcare group to successfully implement TrakCare as a Service,” said Ali Abi Raad, Country Manager for the Middle East and India at InterSystems. “This smooth TrakCare implementation is a testament to the Medcare leadership’s commitment to digital transformation and to the outstanding teamwork and collaboration between both Medcare and InterSystems teams”.