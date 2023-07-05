Given its proximity to the airport, the new Medcare Hospital will be the Ultimate Destination for Medical Tourists seeking clinical excellence complimented by state of the art infrastructure and advanced clinical technology

The hospital would offer advanced care in Neurosurgery, Gastroenterology, Orthopaedics and Sports injuries, Minimally Invasive Surgery, with other quaternary care services like Organ transplantation, Nuclear Medicine and Oncology Radiation to be added soon

Dubai:– Aster DM Healthcare, one of the largest integrated healthcare providers in GCC and India, has announced the launch of Medcare Royal Hospital in Al Qusais. Constructed by Dubai Developments, the 126-bed medical facility spread across 334,736 square feet, will be the fourth Medcare Hospital in Dubai and the fifth in UAE on the overall, alongside 20 Medcare Medical Centres. The agreement was signed between Aster DM Healthcare and Dubai Developments today and the hospital will be operational by December 2023.

H.E Engr. Essa Al Maidor, Director General of Dubai Developments, expressed, “In accordance with the UAE's visionary objective for 2031 to establish the UAE as one of the foremost healthcare destinations globally, we are delighted to announce our partnership with Aster DM Healthcare. The esteemed hospital will be operated by Medcare, a distinguished healthcare division of Aster DM Healthcare. Our overarching aim is to establish an exceptional healthcare facility that not only caters to the healthcare needs of the UAE populace but also provides a high-end journey for the patients to facilitate their experiences.

Slated to commence operations in 2023, it will encompass a cutting-edge healthcare facility boasting a total of 126 beds, situated in Al Qusais, Dubai. The facility comprises two structures: a parking building spanning six levels (G+6) and a modern main hospital building spanning three levels (G+3). The main building's contemporary design intends to welcome guests with an expansive and prestigious lobby, leading to various departments and sections within the hospital.

As the developer behind this project, we aim to assume a pivotal role in elevating the UAE's stature as the premier destination for medical treatments within the region. We aspire to contribute significantly to the comprehensive preparedness of all medical facilities and the provision of unparalleled healthcare services to the UAE community.”

Commenting on the new hospital, Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman & Managing Director of Aster DM Healthcare, said, “We are witnessing a significant increase in demand for treatment of specialized care among the affluent population in Dubai.The strategic location, offering easy connectivity to the MENA region and Africa for over a billion people, is making Dubai an emerging destination for medical tourism. The new Medcare Royal Hospital, situated in close proximity to the Dubai International Airport and premium residential communities, will help meet this growing demand. We plan to introduce various tertiary care facilities in the new hospital, complementing our existing 9 hospitals, 101 clinics, and 241 pharmacies under Aster DM Healthcare in the country. We reaffirm our commitment to UAE’s Vision 2031, aiming to position the country among the top 10 in the world for quality healthcare."

Ms. Alisha Moopen, Deputy Managing Director of Aster DM Healthcare said, “Advanced medical care involves complex procedures and treatment to be delivered by medical experts, to ensure the optimal outcome for patients. With the new Medcare Royal Hospital, we remain deeply committed to bringing best-in-class clinical expertise matched with premium and quality care services a step closer to the comfort of our patients. We aim to offer a full spectrum of care through all our facilities and the new Medcare Hospital in Al Qusais is a part of our efforts to deliver upon our brand promise – ‘We’ll Treat You Well’.”

The hospital is located at a close proximity to the Dubai international airport and will provide easy access to medical tourists. Al Qusais is a densely populated area which is estimated to be an average of 3.8m by 2025. The hospital will be backed by state-of-the-art infrastructure, advanced medical equipments and will be enabled with the latest technology platforms to support physicians in delivering superior care and treatment outcomes for patients.

About Medcare:

Medcare is the premium private healthcare provider under the parent group, Aster DM Healthcare. Operating leading state-of-the-art Hospitals, including Medcare Multi-specialty Hospital in Dubai and Sharjah, Medcare Women & Children Hospital, Medcare Orthopaedics and Spine Hospital, and 20 medical centres in the UAE, Medcare has established a strong presence in the UAE.

Medcare is dedicated to offering premium integrated health services in accordance with the highest quality. From talent to technology to facilities and treatment, Medcare maintains the highest possible standards in healthcare delivery. All Medcare hospitals and medical centres are accredited by the Joint Commission International (JCI), which is considered the gold standard in global healthcare. Apart from this, Medcare facilities have won several certifications.

What sets Medcare apart is its exceptional multi-cultural, multi-lingual team of doctors who have received extensive training from some of the top-notch medical institutes around the world. Using a multidisciplinary approach, the Medcare team provides optimal, evidence-based treatments to patients, with the support of trained nurses, dieticians, rehabilitation therapists and technologists. Living by its simple promise “We’ll Treat You Well”, Medcare’s team is fully committed to providing high-quality, personalized medical care to every patient. For more information on Medcare visit www.medcare.ae or follow @Medcareae

About Dubai Developments

Dubai Developments is a renowned holding company with a prominent presence in the real estate sector through its subsidiary, Dubai International Real Estate. As a leading property development company based in Dubai, we take immense pride in our vast portfolio of over 6,000 units. Our unwavering commitment is rooted in adhering to sustainable real estate principles while creating exceptional high-end residential, commercial, and hospitality spaces.

Dubai Developments was founded in July 1994, having its operational sector as Dubai International Real Estate (DIRE), by the late Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, then Minister of Finance and Deputy Ruler of Dubai, who identified the need for a futuristic, sustainable, and diversified model of real estate development that has a global outlook. Over the past 28 years, it has become a diversified company with assets and facilities management, technical services, and a wide range of projects supporting Dubai’s economic, social, and industrial growth.

Whether building premier contemporary homes, large-scale commercial and residential properties, luxury hotels, or destinations - Dubai Developments is always focused on revolutionizing sustainable liveability and a step ahead in creating exceptional, luxurious, and innovative spaces that motivate and inspire.

The reputation underlines the proven path of excellent customer service that holds honesty, integrity, and professionalism to the utmost degree. Dubai Developments believes that the work we do today will have an impact on future generations.

We are inspired and guided by the exemplary legacy left by our founder, Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, a member of the first UAE Cabinet. His vision, which contributed to the national development drive by ensuring UAE’s natural wealth is rightly used to develop an infrastructure and future that would benefit its people and cater to diverse needs. This has been the baseline of our real estate philosophy and the values that we uphold are passed on to us by the great leaders who shaped this noble nation.

With a tight focus on professional excellence, community well-being, and the nation’s development, our holistic real estate philosophy continues building sustainable, liveable, and resilient communities and providing happier, healthier, and more innovative spaces and services.

