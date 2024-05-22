Abu Dhabi, UAE – Mecomed, the Medical Technology Association in the Middle East and Africa, recently participated in the Abu Dhabi Global Healthcare Week, organised by the Abu Dhabi Department of Health (DoH) under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council. This event marked a significant milestone in fostering collaborative efforts to integrate artificial intelligence within the healthcare sector.

The Association hosted an insightful workshop titled "AI & Healthcare - Building the Future Together," in collaboration with PwC at the event. The workshop attracted a diverse group of over 80 stakeholders from across the healthcare and technology sectors. Participants included policy makers, healthcare providers, educational institutions, patients, and executives from leading MedTech and Pharma companies, all coming together to shape the future of AI in healthcare.

Angel Martin, Head of Digital Health Advocacy EMEA at Johnson & Johnson, led the session, providing invaluable insights into the latest trends and policy developments in AI worldwide. His expertise helped illuminate the emerging themes and principles essential for advancing healthcare through technology. The workshop facilitated an interactive co-creation environment where attendees engaged in dynamic discussions, sharing their diverse perspectives on AI's role in enhancing healthcare delivery and patient care. The collective expertise at the workshop paved the way for innovative solutions aimed at improving healthcare outcomes through technology.

"The integration of AI in healthcare presents a transformative opportunity for the industry,” said Rami Rajab, CEO, Mecomed. “Today’s discussions have not only reinforced our commitment to advancing medical technology but also highlighted the critical role of collaboration among all stakeholders to ensure that AI advancements benefit all patients across the region."

The Abu Dhabi Department of Health is leading a 10-year digital transformation strategy rooted in a patient-first approach. This forward-looking strategy aims to leverage insights-driven and value-based care, emphasizing the provision of cutting-edge preventive, pervasive, and personalized medical services across the nation. By integrating advanced digital technologies into the healthcare system, the strategy seeks to enhance the overall health outcomes of the population, ensuring that every patient receives the most effective and innovative treatments tailored to their specific needs.

The Middle East and Africa (MEA) region is projected to see the fastest growth rate worldwide in AI spending, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.7% from 2022 to 2026, reaching $6.4 billion by 2026. This growth is driven by the increased adoption of cloud and digital transformation initiatives across various sectors, including healthcare​​. In healthcare specifically, AI is anticipated to enhance diagnostic accuracy, optimize treatment plans, and streamline operations, leading to significant improvements in patient outcomes and operational efficiency​.

MECOMED remains dedicated to leading the transformation of healthcare through medical technology. The association continues to advocate for the adoption of advanced technologies and regulatory frameworks that support innovation while ensuring patient safety and the highest standards of care.

