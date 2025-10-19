MDP, the leading payments enabler across Africa, has once again partnered with Arab & Gulf Bank (AGB), one of Sudan’s most trusted and innovative banks, to launch a new, customer-focused digital banking application.

This follows the earlier successful launch of AGB’s Visa Debit Card, which was possible thanks to the collaboration between MDP and Visa, the global leader in digital payments. Now, building on that momentum, MDP has delivered yet another milestone in AGB’s digital transformation journey; a powerful, secure, and user-friendly banking app designed to enhance customer convenience and financial access.

This strategic milestone marks another leap in AGB’s digital transformation journey, as the bank continues to drive its services toward digital-first solutions fueled by its trust in MDP’s advanced technology and role as the chosen tech partner to deliver impactful digital solutions that help banks scale and meet the evolving needs of today’s customers in Sudan.

As part of its ongoing mission to drive digital transformation across the region, MDP brings more than just technology, it brings partnership and vision. For this launch, the company worked closely with AGB to deliver a solution tailored to the bank’s customers and the realities of the Sudanese market. By continuously encouraging its clients to adopt and adapt to digital-first strategies, MDP empowers financial institutions to stay ahead in an increasingly dynamic and competitive landscape ensuring they meet rising customer expectations and remain future-ready.

“Our collaboration with AGB Bank and Visa continues to set new benchmarks for digital innovation in Sudan,” said Ahmed Nafie, CEO of MDP. “We are proud to be the technology partner enabling this transformation. With the launch of the digital banking app, we’re not just launching a product; we’re powering a vision for inclusive, customer-first digital banking in Africa.”

“Visa is proud to support AGB and MDP in bringing secure and convenient digital financial solutions to consumers in Sudan,” said Ahmed Mohey, Country Manager, Libya, Sudan, Tunisia, Algeria and Mauritania at Visa. “The launch of the digital banking app builds on the success of the Visa Debit Card and further accelerates access to modern, trusted financial services.”

“This launch marks a significant step in our mission to become the leading digital-first bank in Sudan,” said Mohamed El Daw, Acting Chief Executive officer at AGB. “By working with industry leaders like MDP and Visa, we’re ensuring that our customers have access to the best in global payments and banking technology.”

The digital banking application is now available to AGB customers, offering services such as real-time account access, card management, money transfers, and more, all within a user-friendly, secure digital environment.

About MDP:

MDP is the leading payments enabler across Africa & the Middle East. It allows businesses to roll out their financial solutions with end-to-end payment infrastructure offerings – from personalized card production to financial transaction processing and digital payment solutions. MDP has been well-positioned in the market for more than 30+ years and is acknowledged for accelerating payment experiences through a tech-driven approach. MDP embraces the global adoption of innovative, scalable, and secure emerging fintech solutions that provide seamless omnichannel customer experiences. MDP is headquartered in Cairo, Egypt, and has an extended footprint in 40+ countries globally.

For more info visit: www.mdp.global or reach out to: Contactus@mdp.global

About Visa:

Visa is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement.

About AGB:

Africa and Gulf Bank (AGB) is a banking and financial services corporation offering customers tailored, innovative financial solutions backed by cutting-edge technology. Through a customer-centric approach which is focused on providing a unique experience and developing long-term relationships with customers. At AGB, we offer more than just financial solutions, our true purpose is to transform your banking experience and promote economic growth and opportunity.