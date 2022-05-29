MDP, the leading payments & card issuing platform signed a partnership with SimpliFi to accelerate expansion into the MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA region.

MDP & SimpliFi combine their expertise in innovative payments & Cards as a Service (CaaS) - one-stop solutions to expand their business offerings & establish their position as a partner of choice for the payments ecosystem. The partnership highlights both entities’ commitment to empowering the fintech ecosystem, backed by payment experts and a powerful processing platform, with end-to-end digital solutions catering for the payment & fintech sector in the Middle East & Africa.

MDP - Chief Executive Officer, Ahmed Nafie, said the partnership would work as a vehicle for broadening the company's reach.

“It’s exciting for MDP to ignite its strategic partnership with SimpliFi – through our collaboration we will work on accelerating the delivery of better financial experiences for all our customers,” said Ahmed Nafie, CEO of MDP. “The payments industry is evolving at a rapid speed, which has been a crucial catalyst for the growing demand for innovative digital payment solutions in the banking & fintech industry.”

Khaled El-Goghel, Managing Director at MDP also added, “MDP’s partnership with SimpliFi brings unprecedented innovation & speed to market, by providing comprehensive service offerings catered to the next-generation banking & fintech sector. Our collaboration with SimpliFi comes in line with the MDP’s strategic market and geographical expansion into the Middle East & Africa.”

Ali Sattar, Founder & CEO of SimpliFi, commented that the partnership would enable SimpliFi to expand its geographic footprint and capabilities.

“Demand for card issuance is exploding and our partnership with MDP will not only allow us to accelerate our entry into Egypt but also the wider MENA and African markets. This partnership will lay the foundation for our continued rapid expansion to roll out our Cards as a Service capabilities and realize our mission of democratizing card issuance,” said Ali Sattar, Founder & CEO of SimpliFi.

About MDP:

MDP is the leading card issuing platform, enabling businesses to roll out their financial solutions with end-to-end payment infrastructure offerings – ranging from personalized card production to digital processes transaction. MDP is well-positioned in the market for more than 30+ years’ , acknowledged for accelerating payment experiences – through a tech-driven approach. MDP embraces the global adoption of innovative, scalable & secure emerging fintech solutions; that provide seamless omni-channel customer experiences. MDP is headquartered in Cairo, Egypt with an extended footprint in more than 40 countries globally.

About SimpliFi:

SimpliFi, a Cards as a Service (CaaS) platform for MENA and Pakistan, provides businesses with a one-stop solution to issue and manage their cards’ program, enabling them to streamline operations, drive new revenue streams, and increase loyalty.

SimpliFi provides a full-stack solution consisting of APIs, SDKs, a client portal, a white-label app, and end-to-end program management capabilities. The Company manages all ecosystem partners required to issue cards including banks, card schemes, processors, identity verification, card fulfillment, and customer care to deliver a seamless experience across multiple markets. In addition to providing a purpose-built tech stack, SimpliFi manages day-to-day card operations and compliance so businesses can focus on their core strengths whilst leveraging the capabilities and scale of SimpliFi.