Riyadh: MDLBEAST, the leading Saudi music entertainment company, has won the Gold Globee Award as the Media & Entertainment Disruptor in 2024 for its creative role in building an integrated, artist-centric music business in an emerging industry.

Announcing the winners of its 4th Annual 2024 Globee Awards, the award committee stated that they honor innovators from companies, organizations, and individuals who lead creative change and make significant strides by developing and presenting innovative solutions in industries and sectors shaping the future of business.

The award consists of three categories: gold, silver, and bronze, covering nine programs and competitions in various business sectors aimed at honoring organizations and individuals who have achieved significant success through innovation and impact in their respective fields.

Ramadan Alharatani, CEO of MDLBEAST, said: "We are honored to have won the Gold Globee Award in the media and entertainment industry. This remarkable achievement recognizes our significant contribution to the music entertainment sector and our commitment to fostering the growth of the creative economy. We extend our heartfelt appreciation to the esteemed experts from around the world who participated in the evaluation and judging process."

Alharatani added: "Receiving this award serves as a powerful affirmation, reinforcing our team's relentless efforts, unwavering dedication, and passion for creating a positive impact"

It is worth noting that the prestigious Globee Awards are annually awarded in several categories, including media and entertainment, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and women leadership achievements in the business sector.



ABOUT MDLBEAST:

MDLBEAST is the leading Saudi music entertainment company, dedicated to showcasing established and emerging local, regional, and global talent. Through innovative live entertainment experiences, the company aims to connect audiences with top artists worldwide. With a focus on events, music, and venues, MDLBEAST is set to redefine the music landscape not only within Saudi Arabia but across the entire MENA region.

