Cairo: aligning with its role as a strategic partner in supporting digital transformation across vital sectors, Mideast Communication Systems (MCS), in collaboration with the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at enhancing digital capabilities and developing qualified human capital in cybersecurity within the petroleum sector.

The MoU was signed by Eng. Wael Lotfy, Deputy Minister for Projects at the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, and Eng. Tarek Shabka, Chairman of MCS. The partnership reflects the shared vision of both parties to develop a secure and sustainable digital environment that supports business continuity in one of the country’s most strategic sectors.

The MoU focuses on implementing specialized cybersecurity training programs designed to enhance the capabilities of employees and provide them the necessary skills to address the growing landscape of cyber threats. This initiative will contribute to strengthening the protection of digital infrastructure and improving operational efficiency across the sector.

Commenting on the announcement, Eng. Tarek Shabka said:

“We are proud to take this step as part of our continued commitment to supporting the government’s efforts to build a comprehensive digital economy. Through transferring global expertise and delivering advanced cybersecurity solutions, we aim to enhance the readiness of national institutions to keep pace with rapid technological transformations.”

The signing took place on the sidelines of the ninth edition of the Egypt Energy Show (EGYPES 2026), held under the patronage and in the presence of H.E. President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt. The event is considered the leading platform for the energy sector in North Africa and the Mediterranean, serving as a strategic hub for international dialogue on the future of energy, investment, and technology.