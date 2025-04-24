IPG's MCN continues its Blueprint series, setting a framework for brands to best navigate and create sustainable growth for travel and tourism brands.

Dubai, UAE: Middle East Communications Network (MCN), a leading advertising and marketing communications agency group in MENAT – part of IPG, has announced its partnership with Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2025. MCN will host an exclusive session on Wednesday 30th April 2025, bringing together industry leaders to explore how the Middle East is transforming tourism and redefining its global narrative. This collaboration underscores the critical intersection of marketing expertise and the burgeoning tourism sector in MENAT, highlighting MCN's commitment to driving innovation in the region's rapidly evolving travel landscape.

In continuation of its inaugural Blueprint event: The Future of Growth in KSA, hosted last year in Riyadh, MCN strengthens its strategic partnership with The Economist, and draws on proprietary research from its global intelligence unit - McCann Truth Central – partnering with clients, across all industries that have market share in the travel and tourism sector, to help them navigate, grow and create enduring brands. Anchored by the theme "Transforming Moments into Tourism Legacies," this edition of MCN's Blueprint series will explore how the region is leveraging mega-events and visionary cultural initiatives to create long-term brand engagements and sustained tourism growth.



“Our partnership with Arabian Travel Market 2025 marks the next key moment for MCN and our clients. As the region continues to transform into a global tourism hub, we are uniquely positioned to partner with our clients across the broader infrastructure of travel and tourism, to help them craft connected experiences and drive sustainable growth, while playing an instrumental role in shaping and elevating the global perception of the Middle East," said Ghassan Harfouche, Group CEO of MCN MENAT and President of McCann Worldgroup APAC.



As part of the programme, Robert Willock, Global Editorial Director EICN at The Economist Intelligence Unit, will deliver a deep dive into the macroeconomic and geopolitical trends transforming travel, tourism, sports, and MICE in the Middle East.



“The Middle East is where innovation, ambition, and a desire to reshape perceptions are converging like never before,” said Willock. “This region isn’t just following global trends; it’s setting them. From pioneering travel technologies to hosting world-class live events, the leading MENA economies are redefining what modern tourism looks like. What was once a business-first destination is fast becoming a lifestyle and cultural hub — one that offers safety, freedom and possibility. The ambition here is palpable, and that energy is translating into real, sustainable tourism growth," added Willock.



Building on Willock's global perspectives, the session will pivot to an exclusive unveiling of proprietary research that will deconstruct the future of live tourism across the Middle East. Led by Joe Nicolas, CEO of UM MENAT, and Jess Francis, Research Director at McCann Truth Central, the study will explore how live events, consumer dynamics, and technological innovations are redefining destination experiences, and provide critical implications for messaging, destination marketing, and future travel experiences, offering industry leaders a strategic compass for the region's tourism evolution.



“Consumers today aren’t just seeking experiences; they’re looking for meaningful escapes like never before. The intersection of live events and tourism offers a powerful new form of escapism. Live events are more than just moments; they are entry points into culture, identity, and long-term loyalty,” said Francis.



“Our research shows that while only 1 in 4 global travellers have planned a trip specifically for a live event, nearly 3 in 4 say they would consider it. Across our 6 markets, that’s an annual opportunity of over 500 million people. Our Blueprint framework helps destinations move beyond hosting headline moments to building lasting emotional connection because in the end, people don’t just return for the event, they return for the feeling it gave them,” highlighted Francis.



The MCN Blueprint session at ATM 2025 comes at a pivotal time as the Middle East continues to strengthen its position as a leading tourism nexus, with landmark developments and initiatives reshaping the tourism ecosystem.



Powered by MCN's comprehensive network of agencies—including UM, FP7McCann, Initiative, Magna Global, Weber Shandwick, Jack Morton, MRM, Current Global, MullenLowe, Momentum, McCann Healthcare, CRAFT, Octagon, Commonwealth//McCann, and KINESSO—the session will attract a diverse array of industry leaders, including tourism boards, hospitality executives, marketing professionals, and government officials, all converging to explore the future of destination marketing and strategic brand positioning in the region.

For more information, visit: https://bit.ly/4cOIRmT





About MCN

MCN (Middle East Communications Network) is a leading advertising and marketing communications agency group in MENAT, which partners with clients to build enduring brands. MCN’s agencies are global brands, spanning creative, media, digital, PR, brand experience and specialist marketing, within McCann Worldgroup and IPG Mediabrands, including FP7McCann, MullenLowe, UM, Magna, Initiative, KINESSO, MRM, McCann Health, Momentum, Craft, Weber Shandwick, Commonwealth//McCann, Jack Morton, Octagon and Current Global. MCN has circa 2,000 employees across 11 markets. MCN is committed to cultivating an inclusive environment where talents can thrive and flourish. This commitment has led to the company and its agency brands to be recognised as a Great Place to Work consecutively in 2023 and 2024.



For more information, visit: https://www.mcnholding.com/



