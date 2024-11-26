Interact will be fully integrated across MCN and its agencies to further power personalised and scaled communications for clients

Dubai, UAE – MCN (Middle East Communications Network) launches Interact, an end-to-end connected platform powered by KINESSO, further uniting Data, Creative Production, Media and Commerce.

Building on existing connected capabilities across people, processes and technology, Interact fire powers real-time collaboration that drives faster, more efficient, and personalised marketing across all touchpoints, transforming how brands engage with their audiences and drive business success.

With clients at the heart of its design, Interact seamlessly facilitates collaboration cross-agencies and cross-geographies, ensuring that data, tools, and insights work together, and brands have the ability to continuously refine marketing strategies to drive both immediate results and long-term growth.

Ghassan Harfouche, CEO of MCN MENAT, commented: “Interact brings connected and personalised world-class data solutions to our clients in MENAT. In a market as dynamic and diverse as ours, the need for localised insights and actionable data is critical. Interact equips our teams and clients with the tools to drive more relevant, impactful, and efficient marketing strategies, rooted in the power of real-time data and technology.”

Developed and hosted by KINESSO, Interact connects every touchpoint in the marketing ecosystem, unlocking deeper audience insights for more precise targeting, driving the creation of compelling content faster, and optimising campaigns in real time for greater effectiveness. This translates to increased speed, agility and scale to help clients better engage, convert and retain customers.

Interact Integrates Generative AI and Strategic Partnerships

Adobe’s generative AI tools are integrated into the platform and all facets of the content supply chain. Interact also integrates technology from strategic partners including Blackbird.AI, Getty Images and IBM, providing secure access to advanced AI

tools and language models inside a single operating system. This in turn empowers MCN’s agencies and clients to create more effective, efficient, and personalised consumer experiences tailored to the varied nuances of the region and with the ability to integrate clients’ first party data, compliant with data privacy regulations.

Key features of Interact include:

Enhanced Connectivity and collaboration: By bringing together data, creative production, media and commerce in a single space, Interact optimises team synergies, enabling faster turnarounds and higher-quality outcomes for clients.

Advanced AI and Strategic Integrations: With AI-powered tools, teams can uncover deeper insights and make data-backed decisions with precision, which is essential in maintaining a competitive edge in today’s fast-paced industry.

Localised Audience Data Integration: Interact’s integrated Audience Console provides enriched, market-specific insights, supporting more localised, relevant, and targeted campaigns.

Data-Driven Personalisation: Interact enables tailored campaigns to continually optimise performance to match client objectives, ensuring a highly personalised and effective user experience.

Karthik Kumar, Managing Director of KINESSO, added: “Interact is committed to powering smarter, more connected marketing strategies. Globally powered by Interpublic, Interact enables regionally nuanced and globally informed solutions. It combines the best of data, technology, and AI to set new benchmarks for our industry, and new innovations for our clients.”