McLaren Racing today announced the expansion of its partnership with Google, continuing as Official Primary Partner of the McLaren Formula 1 Team and an Official Partner of the NEOM McLaren Extreme E Team.

The partnership will continue to bring the best of Google products and technology to McLaren Racing. McLaren will use 5G-enabled Android devices and Chrome browser across its operations both at track and at the McLaren Technology Centre to help the team operate more effectively and boost performance.

During the previous season at the Qatar Grand Prix, McLaren achieved a world record pit stop time of 1.8 seconds. This milestone was achieved with the support of Android phones, tablets and smartwatches by the pit crew trackside, which allowed them to quickly analyse practice video and securely share the feedback among the team to enhance pit stop performance and save time.

The expansion will see an increased presence of Google Pixel. In addition, McLaren Racing will leverage Google Cloud’s AI technologies to help visualise race data and provide insights across the team, including radio sentiment. The teams will also collaborate to use AI to make processes more efficient and optimise resources, continuing the partnership’s focus on innovation to gain a competitive edge.

Google Chrome, Android and Pixel branding will be featured on the McLaren MCL38, the pit crew overalls, team kit and driver overalls of McLaren Formula 1 drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri. Google Pixel branding will continue to feature on the Extreme E race car, and race suits of Extreme E drivers Cristina Gutiérrez and Mattias Ekström.

To learn more, visit the McLaren F1 demo space in Google’s Android booth at Mobile World Congress from February 26-29, 2024.

Matt Dennington, Executive Director, Partnerships & Accelerator, McLaren Racing, said:

“We’re delighted to expand our partnership with one of the world’s most recognisable brands ahead of the 2024 F1 season. Thanks to the expanded partnership, we will continue to benefit from Google’s products across the team and ensure our focus remains on high performance on track.”

Nick Drake, Vice President, Global Marketing, Google, said:

“McLaren deeply values innovation, performance, and inclusion — values that resonate deeply with Google. By seamlessly integrating the best of Google services, like our ground breaking AI platforms, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud and Google Pixel, across their teams in the office and in pit lane, we believe these tools will help take McLaren's race day performance to new heights this season at every level of racing.”

About McLaren Racing

McLaren Racing was founded by racing driver Bruce McLaren in 1963. The team entered its first Formula 1 race in 1966. McLaren has since won 20 Formula 1 world championships, 183 Formula 1 grands prix, the Indianapolis 500 three times, and the Le Mans 24 Hours at its first attempt.

McLaren Racing competes across six racing series. The team competes in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship with McLaren F1 drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, the NTT INDYCAR SERIES with Arrow McLaren drivers Pato O’Ward, Alexander Rossi and David Malukas, the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship with NEOM McLaren Formula E Team drivers Jake Hughes and Sam Bird, the Extreme E Championship with NEOM McLaren Extreme E Team drivers Cristina Gutiérrez and Mattias Ekström, and F1 Academy with ART Grand Prix and Driver Development programme member Bianca Bustamante. The team also competes in the F1 Sim Racing Championship as McLaren Shadow, having won the 2022 Constructors’ and Drivers’ Championships.

McLaren is a champion for sustainability in the sport and a signatory to the UN Sports for Climate Action Commitment. It is committed to achieving net zero by 2040 and fostering a diverse and inclusive culture in the motorsport industry.

