Dubai, UAE – From classic films and binge-worthy comedies to hit songs and anime series, McDonald’s has been famously featured in entertainment for decades. Now, McDonald’s UAE is giving fans a front-row seat to a new experience, headlined by some of their most beloved menu items. Introducing the As Featured In Meal, a collection of fan-favorite menu items that have made iconic appearances throughout film, television and music. Starting August 14, the meal will be available in more than 100 countries across the globe and will co-star exclusive merch and never-before-seen content.

For a limited time, fans can relive the magic of their favorite characters and artists with one of four main menu items and sides – all famously featured. The meal will include a choice of Big Mac, Quarter Pounder with Cheese, Fillet-O-Fish Double-Up Sandwich, or 9-piece Chicken McNuggets, along with large World Famous Fries, the newly-branded Sweet ‘N Sour Sauce – inspired by Marvel Studios’ “Loki” Season 2, streaming October 6 on Disney+ – a large soft drink and a McFlurry Oreo.

“The McDonald’s brand continues on its legacy to leave a lasting impact across both culture and pop culture, transcending borders, generations and mediums with the As Featured In Meal, delivering feel-good moments to fans around the world. We’re excited to bring this global campaign to fans in the UAE, touching on both resonant and nostalgic moments in pop culture they have enjoyed through the years and across different entertainment mediums” said Walid Fakih, CEO at McDonald’s UAE. “The As Featured In Meal is our biggest Famous Order yet, celebrating the most memorable McDonald’s references across the world of entertainment that our UAE fans of all genres and generations know and love and can experience for themselves with our lineup of star-studded meal offerings.”

As part of the campaign, McDonald’s will be partnering with PALACE – London-based skate and street wear brand that has featured McDonald’s across its disruptive, witty designs and skate videos – to create custom merchandise. Fans who purchase the As Featured In Meal can scan the QR code on the packaging to access the exclusive PALACE McDONALD’S merchandise line, available to purchase online.

Additionally, with McDonald’s having a special role in Marvel Studios’ upcoming “Loki” Season 2, fans can enjoy a sneak peek via a themed AR experience on Snapchat. When fans scan the newly branded Sweet N’ Sour Sauce lid on Snapchat, they will see a pop-up with never-before-seen animated videos inspired by the series, with new content available weekly throughout the promotion.

The As Featured In Meal is available to fans on the McDonald’s App, in-restaurant and via the Drive Thru at participating restaurants across the UAE, for a limited time.

About McDonald's UAE:



Operating in the nation since 1994, McDonald's UAE caters to the local community across more than 190 restaurants, geographically located to service customers in many areas. McDonald’s UAE is committed through its food trust promise, to maintaining the high quality of the products it serves at each restaurant, and across its McCafé offering.

McDonald’s UAE prides itself on being a local member of the community and has been committed to its role as a responsible corporate citizen since its arrival to the nation. Following an active social responsibility agenda, it is a long-standing partner of Emirates Red Crescent supporting its charitable and humanitarian initiatives.

To further contribute to the wellbeing of the communities, creating wider environmental benefits, McDonald’ s UAE and Emirates Environmental Group work in tandem to spread green values and bring to life sustainable initiatives, reducing the nation’s carbon footprint. Driving this is the launch of its biodiesel initiative in July 2011, which sees 100% of McDonald’s UAE’s used cooking oil collected from restaurants and converted into 100% biodiesel, in turn powering the company’s logistics fleet. As a result, the trucks have traveled over 23.6 million km on 100% Biodiesel since the partnership began, saving over 25 million kg CO2e emissions.



