Dubai – Following a competitive pitch, McCann Content Studios has secured the social media remit for General Mills' Betty Crocker brand. The expanded role strengthens FP7McCann’s position as Betty Crocker’s creative partner and highlights McCann Content Studios growing influence in the MENA region.

McCann Content Studios ME will now oversee the brand’s social media requirements across multiple markets in the region, expanding its existing creative role to encompass a broader and connected range of capabilities. The win is testament to the connected offering across FP7McCann who manage the brand’s creative remit and McCann Content Studios, a seamless solution across social, production, and influencer services. McCann Content Studios will integrate these disciplines to deliver a cohesive and innovative approach to Betty Crocker's digital presence.

Betty Crocker, a long-standing client of FP7McCann, adds to the growing list of brands working with McCann Content Studios, including Heinz, McDonald’s, Arla and multiple others.

Ibrahim Hasan, Regional Head of McCann Content Studios for FP7McCann, commented, “I want to thank the General Mills team for their continued and expanded trust and partnership with FP7McCann. Expanding the Betty Crocker scope, adding the social media remit, is a great reflection of our passion for strategic creativity. We are committed to delivering holistic, engaging, impactful and innovative work that connects with consumers to continue to help our client grow.”

McCann Content Studios combines full-service social and creator strategy and execution into a single entity. It offers tailored end to end solutions to clients, tapping into rich and nuanced regional knowledge, while accessing the scale and power of the global McCann Content Studio network.

About FP7McCann

Established in Beirut in 1968, FP7McCann is a full-service creative agency, with connected marketing solutions across advertising, digital, social and production. As one of the largest regional networks, FP7McCann has 14 offices across 14 countries. The agency network has been consistently recognized for its standout creativity, effectiveness, and culture; recent highlights include being the no. 1 most awarded agency in MENAT at Cannes Lions 2023, no. 1 MENAT agency at NY Festivals and the Webby Awards 2023, Agency of the Year at the MENA Effie Awards for eight consecutive years and receiving the prestigious Great Place To Work accolade in 2023.

FP7McCann is part of McCann Worldgroup, one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies of 2023. FP7McCann is also a flagship agency of the MCN (Middle East Communications Network) group.

For more information, visit: www.fp7mccann.com

About McCann Content Studios:



McCann Content Studios is the Middle East's leading hub for social and creator capabilities, offering a uniquely integrated approach across Social, Production, and Influencer services. With a team of around 40 professionals, the studio simplifies the process for clients, delivering comprehensive solutions that include creative services, audience development, creator partnerships, and performance measurement. By combining full-service social and creator strategy under one roof, McCann Content Studios leverages regional insights and the global scale of the McCann network to provide end-to-end solutions tailored to each client. Trusted by brands like Heinz, Arla, and McDonald’s, the studio ensures impactful, creator-led campaigns across multiple markets.

About MCN

MCN (Middle East Communications Network), part of IPG, is a leading advertising and marketing communications group in MENAT, which partners with clients to build enduring brands. MCN’s multi-discipline agencies, spanning creative, media, digital, PR, data, brand experience and specialist marketing, include globally renowned agency brands; FP7McCann, MullenLowe, UM, Magna, Initiative, KINESSO, MRM, McCann Health, Momentum, Craft, Weber Shandwick, Commonwealth//McCann, Jack Morton, Octagon and Current Global. MCN has c. 2,000 employees across 11 markets. MCN is committed to cultivating an inclusive environment where talents can thrive and flourish, earning recognition as a Great Place to Work in both 2023 and 2024.

Connect with us on LinkedIn and Instagram. For more information about MCN and our leading agencies, please visit www.mcnholding.com

