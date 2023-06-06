King Abdullah Economic City – Prince Mohammed Bin Salman College of Business and Entrepreneurship (MBSC), a world-class business and entrepreneurship education leader, today announced that it has become a member in the Bloomberg Experiential Learning Partner (ELP) Program. The move aimed at fostering financial market awareness among its students comes as part of MBSC’s efforts to develop a new generation of transformative leaders through hands-on experiential learning.

MBSC joined a select group of universities that have achieved the ELP status in February this year. The program is designed to recognize and celebrate academic institutions that are leaders in experiential learning through the integration of the Bloomberg Terminal exercises into their curricula. Through the program, Bloomberg is building a community of leading universities and academics that provide their students with innovative courses to build their financial market awareness and career readiness.

Extending its students an opportunity to gain experience with the most widely used financial data computer software system, MBSC has provided Bloomberg terminals on its campus. The institution ensures that students pursuing various courses enjoy easy access to these terminals and have the support of expert mentors.

Dr. Zeger Degraeve, Dean of Prince Mohammed Bin Salman College of Business and Entrepreneurship, commented: "It is a major milestone for MBSC to be a member in the prestigious Bloomberg Experiential Learning Partner Program. By integrating Bloomberg Terminal data and tools into our courses, we are empowering our students and upcoming entrepreneurs with invaluable financial market knowledge and hands-on experience. This program represents an unparalleled opportunity for our students to gain practical insights into the complexities of the financial world. Through access to real-time data, analytics, and advanced trading tools, they are exposed to the dynamic nature of the global markets.”

“This firsthand experience allows them to develop critical skills in financial analysis, decision-making, and risk management—essential competencies sought by employers across various industries. We are proud to be a part of this transformative program and look forward to witnessing our students excel as future leaders, entrepreneurs, and catalysts of positive change in the global marketplace," added Dr. Degraeve.

One of the world’s leading and most powerful financial data and analytics tools, Bloomberg Terminal delivers accurate, real-time business and market-moving information that helps users make critical financial decisions. The computer system offers access to Bloomberg's investment data service, news feeds, messaging, and trading tools with coverage of markets, industries, companies, and securities across all asset classes.