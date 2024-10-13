Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, 13 October 2024: Prince Mohammed Bin Salman College of Business and Entrepreneurship (MBSC), the Kingdom’s world-class business school, has participated in the inaugural LEARN event, which took place in Riyadh on 6 and 7 October 2024.

MBSC has secured a prominent spot in the event as a silver sponsor, illustrating its dedication in empowering the youth to be active participants in shaping the future landscape and cultivating the next generation of leaders. The College engaged with attendees through multiple channels, including a workshop, two panel discussions and a dedicated booth that provided detailed information on its world-class education programs.

Dr. Joel Evans, Associate Professor of Management and Academic Director of the Executive MBA Program at MBSC, joined a panel discussion on the first day of the event, under the theme “Developing Global Minds, Education, and Skills for the Modern World.” On the second day, Dr. Muhammad Azam Roomi, Professor of Entrepreneurship at MBSC, contributed thought-provoking insights to the panel discussion “Evolving Leaders for a Changing World: A New Paradigm for Executive Education.”

The workshop “How to Master Business Concepts through Case Studies,” led by Dr. Khaldoon Al-Htaybat, Professor of Accounting at MBSC, emphasised the significance of case studies in facilitating critical thinking and exploring the application of theory to real-world scenarios in order to address the complexities of the modern experience economy. Notably, MBSC is home to the Kingdom’s first case centre.

Dr. Zeger Degraeve, Dean of Prince Mohammed bin Salman College of Business and Entrepreneurship, commented: “We feel delighted to be involved in progressive initiatives such as LEARN, that resonate perfectly with Saudi Vision 2030. The Human Capability Development Program is an integral part of the Saudi Vision 2030, promoting education from early childhood through lifelong learning opportunities for individuals to reach their greatest potential. MBSC embraces this pillar, recognizing that education is the cornerstone of economic prosperity. We are dedicated to cultivating a future-ready workforce by providing high-quality, market-driven education that equips students with the skills and knowledge necessary to succeed in a dynamic global economy.”

Inspired by the lifelong learning journey, LEARN serves as a new platform for innovative thought, creative solutions and crucial debate in response to critical global educational challenges. The two-day conference and exhibition brought together the regional and global education community, as well as key stakeholders, visionaries, disruptors and policymakers, to exchange ground-breaking ideas and stimulate positive change.

Situated in King Abdullah Economic City, a contemporary urban centre that provides an unparalleled modern environment for both students and faculty, MBSC offers world-class education from Saudi Arabia for Saudi Arabia in both King Abdullah Economic City and Riyadh, delivering practical, pragmatic, hands-on experiential learning to develop a new generation of transformative leaders.