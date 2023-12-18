Dubai, UAE: The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) is set to host the 43rd International Society for Gravitational Physiology (ISGP) Meeting for the first time ever in the Arab world. Scheduled to be held from 26-31 May 2024 at the Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU), the event will bring together eminent scientists, representatives from space agencies, young researchers, as well as students.

The meeting aims to foster an exchange of knowledge on the biological and physiological effects of gravity on living organisms. The meeting will not only serve as a collaborative platform, but also be utilised to announce new research and educational opportunities in the field.

HE Salem Humaid AlMarri, Director General, MBRSC said, “Hosting the 43rd ISGP Meeting is a significant milestone in our continuous efforts to foster knowledge sharing and scientific collaboration. This event aligns perfectly with our commitment to enhancing the understanding of space and its impact on life. By bringing together leading experts in gravitational physiology, we aim to further the boundaries of space science research and education, contributing substantially to the local and global scientific community. We are grateful to our partners at MBRU for partnering on this event. The university has collaborated on numerous projects, including on experiments for astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi during his historic mission aboard the International Space Station. It is through such collaborations that we can truly unlock the potential of space and its profound effects on human health, driving innovation and discovery in the space sector. We look forward to gaining new insights into the world of gravitational science through this meeting and hope it fosters a culture of scientific excellence and exploration, ultimately contributing to the progress of humanity and our understanding of the universe.”

Dr. Amer Sharif, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Health and President of MBRU said, “We are proud to be part of the 43rd ISGP meeting which will be held at MBRU. This event is an excellent opportunity for our students, to learn, network and gain insights into the impact of gravity on physiological processes and enhance their understanding of human health in different gravitational environments. Such scientific events perfectly align with our missions at MBRU and Dubai Health. Our integrated academic health system places a strong emphasis on lifelong learning, as we are very much committed to ensuring that our learners are fully equipped with the knowledge and skills needed to contribute to the local and global scientific community, ultimately advancing health for humanity. We are very thankful to our friends at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre who afforded this opportunity to our students, which is truly unique as it is the first meeting of its kind in the Arab world. We look forward to the insightful discussions, learnings and new research that will emerge from this gathering.”

The ISGP association, established in 1979, has a rich history of promoting scientific knowledge on gravity's effects on living organisms and encouraging public and academic interest in this field. Hosting the event in the UAE symbolises the growing stature of the nation in the international science community, providing an opportunity for the UAE science community to engage with global experts, promote the latest findings, including those of Sultan AlNeyadi’s research projects during his 6-month mission on the International Space Station (ISS), as well as the opportunity to highlight the country’s participation in Analog simulation missions.

Pr. Marc-Antoine Custaud, President of ISGP said, “We are very pleased to announce that our 43rd annual ISGP meeting will be held in Dubai and hosted by MBRSC. This will be an important event for all international researchers working in the field of space physiology, providing a wonderful opportunity to meet each other. The meeting is already shaping up to be a great success.”

Abstract submissions for the 43rd ISGP Meeting are now open, while registrations will be opened in February 2024. For more information on the event and latest updates, kindly visit: https://www.isgp-space.org

