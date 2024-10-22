Dubai, UAE - The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) successfully concluded its participation at the Frankfurt Book Fair 2024, which was recently held in Frankfurt, Germany. MBRF showcased its latest knowledge and scientific and literary projects during its participation. Furthermore, MBRF hosted several panel discussions and workshops while emphasizing its efforts and mission to ensure the dissemination of knowledge among communities.

During the event, MBRF interacted with leading publishing houses regionally and globally. His Excellency Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of MBRF, met with Mohammed Rashad, President of the Arab Publishers’ Association; Nopi Chatzigeorgiou, President of the Association of Greek Publishers and Booksellers (ENELVI); Adam Ridgway, Director of the London Book Fair; Dr. Mehmet Aghraksha, Chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee at the Turkish Publishers Association; and a delegation from the largest Chinese publishing houses.

Meanwhile, H.E. bin Huwaireb, along with the MBRF’s delegation, visited the Egyptian General Book Authority’s stand and met with Dr. Ahmed Bahi El-Din, Chairman of the Authority. The delegation also interacted with Ali Al Hammadi, Vice President of the Youth Council; Aisha Al Marashdeh, an author; and Maitha Al Suwaidi, a content creator.

H.E. bin Huwaireb highlighted the pivotal role of international book fairs in offering a global platform for intellectuals and fostering knowledge dialogues that open new avenues for generating and disseminating knowledge. In addition, he highlighted the role of such events in creating new opportunities to explore prominent intellectual and literary products globally.

H.E. bin Huwaireb said: "At MBRF, we have always looked forward to actively participating in the Frankfurt Book Fair in line with our belief that spreading knowledge across the Arab region and globally will raise the level of knowledge in societies and provide future generations with sustainable and advanced knowledge tools. The event offers a platform for global experts in science and literature to engage in interactive dialogues and exchange ideas and experiences. It also hosts exhibitions that further pave the path towards more insightful and advanced discussions.”

In line with its participation, MBRF hosted several discussions and panel sessions within the ‘Knowledge Dialogues’ series through its pavilion. The sessions highlighted the experiences of speakers and participants along with various challenges, ideas, and future trends in the knowledge field. During a virtual discussion titled ‘My Story with the Novel’, Dr. Shahla Ujili shared her experiences. Furthermore, Jaskaran Singh, a digital transformation expert, assessed the digital paths for comprehensive development.

During another session titled ‘Future Programming – in Arabic’, Waleed Al Baz, a programmer and translator, gave a virtual presentation on the Arabic programming language. Furthermore, Joelle Alsahyoni, Director of the Internal Sales Team at Bob Basb at Max ESP, highlighted key features of future industrial sales in a session titled ‘Industrial Sales Ready for the Future.’

Additionally, a session titled ‘Research for Impact’ hosted Karim Al Mahayni, an Oxford-Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Graduate Scholar and researcher at the Max Planck Institute for Light Science, and Mohamed Salhi, an industry expert, focused on the transition of communication in the age of mass media. During the session, Mariane Chrayche highlighted the interaction between humans and design.

In addition, a session titled ‘Experience in Translation: Personal Testimony’ was held, during which translator Kholoud Al Khatib shared her experiences in her field of expertise. Another session titled “Principles of Drawing for Children’s Stories” explored the most prominent elements of drawing children’s stories with the help of trainer Fatima Al Ameri. Furthermore, Al Dhabi Al Muhairi, the youngest Emirati publisher, highlighted her experiences in the field of publishing and entrepreneurship over the years.

For further information, please contact:

Orient Planet Group (OPG)

Email: media@orientplanet.com

Website: www.orientplanet.com