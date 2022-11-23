The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) revealed the details and activities of the Youth Knowledge Forum at a press conference. Held under the patronage and presence of Her Highness Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) and Member of the Dubai Council, the forum will take place on December 6, 2022.

The conference witnessed the participation of numerous eminent personalities including H.E. Jamal Bin Huwaireb, CEO of MBRF, Khaled Abdel Shafi, Director of the UNDP Regional Hub for the Arab States in Amman through Zoom, as well as several journalists from various media outlets in the UAE. During the conference, H.E. Jamal bin Huwaireb stated that the Youth Knowledge Forum will be a four-day event, organized in collaboration with United Nations Development Programme. The event will be held in person on December 6 and 7, and then virtually on December 8 and 9, 2022.

H.E. Bin Huwaireb stated during his speech at the conference, that the forum aims to highlight several knowledge accomplishments worldwide to foster excellence and creativity among the younger generation. He asserted that it would also celebrate the success stories of numerous individuals and their contributions to the path of disseminating and localizing knowledge. H.E. further stated that the forum will enrich the literary and knowledge movement in Dubai, as well as back the efforts aimed at making knowledge accessible to everyone. He added that this event is a significant step towards achieving Dubai’s objectives of creating an ideal environment that supports all forms of creativity.

H.E. further went on to say that the forum marks a significant milestone for MBRF, as it highlights the significance of fostering knowledge and creativity, as well as honours the youth for their contributions to the field of knowledge. These are essential factors in developing the skills and capabilities of the youth as they are significant to the growth of society. The forum serves as a platform that encourages the younger generation to embrace challenges in order to achieve and increase their aspirations. It seeks to empower youth to be more creative and innovative, as well as actively playing a part in disseminating knowledge around the world. Additionally, H.E. announced that the forum will include a session to honour the winners of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Award, which is awarded annually to global figures and institutions who have made significant contributions to the field of knowledge. The forum will also entail a session that highlights the results of the Global Knowledge Index 2022, to analyse its role in promoting knowledge, in addition to several panel discussions, youth panels, and ministerial sessions.

Khaled Abdel Shafi, Director of the UNDP Regional Hub for the Arab States in Amman, explained that in the 15-year-long partnership with MBRF, they have achieved several significant feats by collaborating in various initiatives that promote sustainable development and knowledge-based developments, as well as saw great developments in the relationship between the two parties.

Abdel Shafi said: “The Youth Knowledge Forum involves two main pillars crucial to any development journey, knowledge and youth, which are of greater relevance to the UNDP. Through this event, we aim to underline the significance of investing in knowledge to deal with various global challenges and build a brighter future. We believe that the youth is an important component for knowledge-based development and empowering them would aid in the creation of a prosperous future.”

Abdel Shafi further added that this year’s Youth Knowledge Forum includes a technical revision of the statistical methodology of the Global Knowledge Index that is done continuously to ensure its dynamism and vitality, without compromising accuracy, reliability, and objectivity. It adheres to the general methodology to provide countries and decision makers the ability to compare performance across knowledge sectors.

During the press conference, H.E. Jamal bin Huwaireb interacted with journalists to answer their questions and inquiries, in which he highlighted that the Youth Knowledge Forum reflects MBRF’s commitment to supporting several knowledge platforms and forums. It also aids in the creation of innovative channels for the exchange of knowledge as well as sharing best practices.

-Ends-

For further information, please contact:

Orient Planet Group (OPG)

Email: media@orientplanet.com

Website: www.orientplanet.com