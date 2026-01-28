MB Structured Investments, a UK-based structured investment company founded by Naser Taher, Chairman of MultiBank Group, and Robbie Briginshaw, ex Head of Structured Investments & Distribution at INVESTEC, has received two major industry awards, recognizing its growth and performance across the UK and Irish markets.

The firm was named Best Structured Product Provider at the Investment Life & Pensions Moneyfacts Awards 2025 and also awarded Best Performance, UK & Ireland at the SRP Europe Awards 2025. Together, these accolades underscore the company’s disciplined product design, strong governance framework with support from its award-winning plan manager, and consistent delivery for its IFA/Wealth Management clients and their end investors.

MB Structured Investments is led by Chief Executive and co-owner Robbie Briginshaw, a seasoned professional with deep experience in structured investments and the UK financial markets. Drawing on his expertise and the global strategic guidance of founder Naser Taher, the firm has upheld a disciplined, performance-led approach to product development and market delivery. This has helped cement its reputation for reliable, well-governed solutions in a competitive investment landscape.

Operating with a strong local focus, MB Structured Investments curates structured investment strategies tailored to evolving market conditions. The firm partners with a long-established leading United Kingdom plan manager, which ensures overarching compliance and strict adherence to the national regulatory regime, to help support financial advisers, wealth managers, and professional investors across the UK and Ireland with structured investment solutions.

Commenting on the achievement, Naser Taher said: “These awards reflect the professionalism, innovation, and disciplined execution that define MB Structured Investments. They demonstrate the strength of the firm’s leadership and standing within the UK and Irish investment markets.”

MB Structured Investments is looking to expand its presence across Western Europe, combining specialist expertise with long-term strategic vision while deepening relationships with key partners and advisers.