Muscat: With an aim to provide fresh and healthy quality products to customers across Oman, Mazoon, the Sultanate’s flagship dairy company has signed an agreement with Outward Bound Oman to become their official dairy partner.

As part of this partnership, Mazoon Dairy will supply their refreshing range of fresh milk, juices and spreadable cheese to all the participants enrolled in Outward Bound Oman’s courses. Mazoon will serve participants at Outward Bound’s three training centres in Muscat, Al Qabil, and Jabal Al Akhdar as the official dairy partners for the academic year 2022/2023.

Furthermore, both Mazoon Dairy and Outward Bound Oman will team up to support the local community in the Buraimi Governorate by offering training courses for students in the Wilayat.

With summer in full swing, Mazoon’s refreshing range of fresh fruit juices, milk and flavoured milk delights are the healthiest way to stay cool and hydrated. Not only are Mazoon’s fruit juice and milk products rich in essential vitamins, but they’re an easy, on the go source of energy.

In addition to producing high-quality products for the Sultanate, and raising the local dairy industry standards to support and develop the same, Mazoon Dairy is dedicated to playing a key role in creating sustainable communities throughout Oman and the GCC.

Established in Oman in May 2009 by founding partners Dentons, Shell and Suhail Bahwan, and supported by many of the leading corporates in Oman as part of their social investment programmes, Outward Bound Oman is part of an international network that uses challenging outdoor journeys to develop the national talent of Oman.

