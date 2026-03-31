El Jadida, Morocco: Mazagan Beach & Golf Resort has renewed its EarthCheck Gold certification for the second consecutive year, reinforcing its long-standing commitment to responsible hospitality and sustainable resort management. The resort remains the first and only tourism establishment in Morocco to have obtained this internationally recognized certification.

This latest achievement marks a new milestone in Mazagan’s sustainability journey and builds on a long track record of environmental and social performance, following four consecutive years of EarthCheck Silver certification before attaining Gold status. Covering the entire resort, including its golf course, the certification assesses the site’s overall operations across key areas such as water management, energy use, waste management, and social impact.

Commenting on the achievement, Jacques Claudel, General Manager of Mazagan Beach & Golf Resort, said: “The renewal of our EarthCheck Gold certification for the second consecutive year is an important recognition of a sustainability journey that has been built over many years through consistency, commitment, and continuous improvement. At Mazagan, sustainability is not treated as a standalone initiative, but as an integral part of how we operate across the entire resort. This recognition reflects the collective effort behind that approach and reinforces our ambition to continue advancing responsible hospitality at the highest level.”

Mazagan’s sustainability framework has evolved over time through a wide range of measures designed to strengthen environmental performance while supporting long-term operational resilience. Water stewardship remains a central pillar of this approach, supported by systems that enable the reuse of treated water for irrigation across landscaped areas and the golf course, alongside efficient irrigation practices that help optimize water use across the property.

The resort has also continued to strengthen its waste management practices through sorting systems, composting initiatives, and a gradual transition away from single-use plastics in favor of more sustainable alternatives. In parallel, ongoing efforts to improve energy efficiency, including the deployment of LED systems and the study of renewable energy solutions, reflect a broader commitment to reducing environmental impact through practical and measurable action.

Mazagan’s sustainability model extends beyond environmental management to include social impact and local value creation. Through initiatives such as the Mazagan Academy, the resort supports the professional development of local youth by providing hospitality training, certified pathways to employment, and broader opportunities for inclusion and long-term development. At the same time, staff engagement and awareness programs help embed sustainability into everyday practices across departments, while the resort’s emphasis on local sourcing contributes to stronger links with regional producers and artisans.

Claudel added: “What makes this achievement especially meaningful is that it reflects the strength of a comprehensive approach spanning environmental management, operational discipline, and social responsibility. We see this renewed certification as both a recognition of what has been built over time and an encouragement to continue raising the standard for sustainable tourism in Morocco.”

By renewing its EarthCheck Gold certification for the second consecutive year, Mazagan Beach & Golf Resort further reinforces its position as a benchmark for sustainable tourism in Morocco and the wider region.